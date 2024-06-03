Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (Record Id 265011)

With effect from June 04, 2024, the subscription rights in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 13, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: CMOTEC TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022241451 Order book ID: 338601 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 04, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including July 05, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: CMOTEC BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022241469 Order book ID: 338602 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB