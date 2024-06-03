Anzeige
WKN: A3CRFF | ISIN: GB00BNR4T868 | Ticker-Symbol: 1K5A
Renewi plc: Total Voting Rights

Renewi plc (RWI) 
03-Jun-2024 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Total Voting Rights 
 
In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, Renewi plc hereby confirms that as at 31 May 
2024 the Company's issued share capital consisted of 80,559,470 ordinary GBP1.00 shares with voting rights. No Treasury 
shares are held. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will 
determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Renewi plc. 
 
About Renewi 
Renewi is a pure-play recycling company that focuses on extracting value from waste and used materials rather than 
disposing of them through incineration or landfill. The company plays an important role in combating resource scarcity 
by creating circular materials. In giving new life to used materials, Renewi addresses both social and regulatory 
trends, contributing to a cleaner and greener world. 
 
Our vision is to be the leading waste-to-product company in the world's most advanced circular economies. With a 
recycling rate of 63.2%, one of the highest in Europe, Renewi puts 6.6 million tonnes of low-carbon circular materials 
back into use each year. This contributes to mitigating climate change and promotes the circular economy. Our recycling 
efforts help to protect natural resources and prevent more than 2.5 million tonnes of CO2 emissions annually. 
 
Renewi leverages innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into circular materials such as paper, metals, 
plastics, glass, wood, building materials, compost, and water. We employ over 6,000 people across 154 operational sites 
in five countries in Europe. Renewi is recognised as a leading waste-to-product company in the Benelux region and a 
European leader in advanced recycling. 
 
Visit our website for more information: www.renewi.com 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BNR4T868 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      RWI 
LEI Code:    213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  325522 
EQS News ID:  1916805 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1916805&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2024 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
