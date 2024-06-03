Anzeige
WKN: A2DGQ3 | ISIN: SE0009242654 | Ticker-Symbol: 8V6
Frankfurt
03.06.24
08:24 Uhr
0,129 Euro
+0,004
+2,80 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: CORRECTION: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (Record Id 265011)

Correction regarding wrong short names for both TR and BTA.

With effect from June 04, 2024, the subscription rights in Scandinavian
ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 13, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   CMOTEC TR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022241451              
Order book ID:  338601                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

  With effect from June 04, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Scandinavian
ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until and including July 05, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   CMOTEC BTA B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022241469              
Order book ID:  338602                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
