Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.: Feed Premix Market to Reach $14.09 Billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Feed Premix Market by Type (Combination Premixes, Vitamin Premix, Mineral Premix, Amino Acid Premix, Nucleotide Premix, Nutraceutical Premix), Form (Powder and Liquid), Application (Ruminant Feed, Swine Feed, Aqua Feed) - Global Forecast to 2031,' by Meticulous Research®, the feed premix market is projected to reach $14.09 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2031.

Feed premix/premixtures are mixtures of feed additives or mixtures of one or more feed additives with feed materials or water used as carriers, not intended for direct feeding to animals. A premix is intended for incorporation in compound feeding stuff, feed materials, or water. The function of a premix is to optimize the mixing of feed additives in feeding stuff.

The growth of this market is driven by the advantages offered by utilizing food premixes over multiple ingredients, the growing demand for compound animal feed, and the rising awareness regarding meat product safety. However, stringent regulatory frameworks and storage & handling issues may restrain market growth.

Furthermore, the rising demand from developing countries is expected to create market growth opportunities. Additionally, the increasing adoption of animal-derived protein and the integration of functional ingredients are prominent trends in the feed premix market.

Key Players:

The key players operating in the feed premix market include DSM-Firmenich AG (Switzerland), BASF SE (Germany), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Nutreco N.V. (Netherlands), InVivo Group (France), Jubilant Pharmova Limited (India), Koninklijke Coöperatie Agrifirm U.A. (Netherlands), Dansk Landbrugs Grovvareselskab a.m.b.a. (Denmark), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (U.S.), Purina Animal Nutrition LLC (U.S.), Burkmann Industries Inc. (U.S.), Danish Agro a.m.b.a. (Denmark), and De Heus Voeders B.V. (Netherlands).

The feed premix market study presents historical market data in terms of value & volume (2022 and 2023), estimated current data (2024), and forecasts for 2031. This market is segmented by type, form, application, and geography.

Key Findings in the Feed Premix Market Study:

Based on type, the feed premix market is segmented into combination premixes, vitamin premixes, mineral premixes, amino acids premixes, nucleotide premixes, fiber premixes, nutraceutical premixes, and other premixes. In 2024, the combination premixes segment is expected to account for the largest share of 31.1% of the feed premix market. This segment's large market share can be attributed to the rising demand for compound feed, driven by the increasing need for vitamin and mineral-enriched foods to meet the nutritional needs of animals and growing consumer awareness regarding essential pet nutrition.

Based on form, the feed premix market is segmented into powder and liquid. In 2024, the powder segment is expected to account for the larger share of 92.7% of the feed premix market. This segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the advantages offered by powdered premixes over liquid premixes, such as better homogeneity, ease of handling & transport, and better stability.

Based on application, the feed premix market is segmented into poultry feed, ruminant feed, swine feed, aquafeed, and other feed applications. In 2024, the poultry feed segment is expected to account for the largest share of 46.0% of the feed premix market. This segment's large market share is mainly attributed to the growing demand for poultry feed due to rising poultry meat consumption and poultry farming, especially in developing regions like Asia-Pacific and South America. However, the aquafeed segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth is driven by the increasing emphasis on balanced commercial diets aimed at promoting optimal fish growth and health, along with the rising global demand for fish & fish products and the growth of the aquaculture industry.

Based on geography, in 2024, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of 36.6% of the feed premix market. Asia-Pacific's significant market share can be attributed to the growth in the compound animal feed industry, rapid economic growth, increasing demand for pet food supplementation in emerging and developing countries, including India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand, and rising investments from major players in the region.

Scope of the Report:

Feed Premix Market Assessment-by Type

Combination Premixes

Vitamin Premixes

Mineral Premixes

Amino Acid Premixes

Nucleotide Premixes

Fiber Premixes

Nutraceutical Premixes

Other Premixes

Feed Premix Market Assessment-by Form

Powder

Liquid

Feed Premix Market Assessment-by Application

Poultry Feed

Ruminant Feed

Swine Feed

Aqua Feed

Other Animal Feed

Feed Premix Market Assessment-by Geography

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Vietnam Philippines Indonesia Thailand Malaysia South Korea Myanmar Taiwan Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

