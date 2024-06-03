BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Portfolio Holdings
A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 April 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:
https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf
3 June 2024
