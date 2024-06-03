Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
03.06.2024 | 16:36
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 30 April 2024 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf


3 June 2024

END


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.