East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2024 | 16:46
Observation status removed to UAB "Capitalica Baltic Real Estate Fund I"

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove observation status to UAB "Capitalica Baltic
Real Estate Fund I" (CAPTFLOT25FA, ISIN code LT0000408247). 

The annual information for the year 2023 together with the auditor's report has
been announced publicly. 

The more detailed information please find in the Company's announcement here.



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
