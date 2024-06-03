Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
3 June 2024
Keller Group plc
Director/PDMR Shareholding
Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that following the appointment of Paul Leonard as Divisional President - North America, he was granted a Performance Share Award under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan. Mr Leonard is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and the grant was approved by the Remuneration Committee.
Details of the grant are set out below and in the Notification of Dealing form at the end of the announcement:
Grant date
No. of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") awarded 1/2/3
Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3
3 June 2024
32,942
32,942
The price used to calculate the maximum number of Shares under the Performance Share Award was 1,319.00p, being the average closing price on 29, 30, and 31 May 2024 of the Company's Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
2 The amount shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the PDMR under the 2024 Performance Share Awards.
3 The award excludes notional dividends.
The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.
Measures
Vesting schedule
% of award that will vest
0%
25%
100%
25% weight
Below 330p
330p
400p
25% weight
Below median
Median
Upper quartile
25% weight
Below 12%
12%
18%
25% weight
Below 5.5%
5.5%
6.5%
1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.
2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.
The Performance Share Award performance conditions are measured over a three-year period ending on 31 December 2026, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Award performance conditions are expected to vest in June 2027. Malus and clawback apply.
Enquiries:
Keller Group plc
Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat
Tel: 020 7616 7575
www.keller.com
LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
Classification: 2.2 Inside information
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.
1
Details of persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMR")
/ person closely associated ("PCA")
a)
Name
Paul Leonard
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status
PDMR
(Provide job title)
PCA
(Provide name of job title of relevant PDMR)
Divisional President - North America
N/A
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
Keller Group plc
b)
LEI and classification
549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
2.2 Inside information
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 10p each
b)
Indicate nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Disposal
Subscription
Other
ii) Is the transaction linked to an exercise of a share award?
Yes
No
X
iii) Was the transaction conducted pursuant to an investment programme or a trading plan?
Yes
No
If yes, provide date at which investment programme or trading plan was entered into:
X
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
(Please state currency)
Volume(s)
Nil
32,942
d)
Aggregated information
Aggregated price(s)
Aggregated volume(s)
Not applicable - single transaction
Not applicable - single transaction
e)
Date of the transaction
Date: 03.06.2024
Time zone: GMT
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue