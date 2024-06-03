Keller Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2024

Keller Group plc

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Keller Group plc (the "Company") announces that following the appointment of Paul Leonard as Divisional President - North America, he was granted a Performance Share Award under the Company's Long Term Incentive Plan. Mr Leonard is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") and the grant was approved by the Remuneration Committee.

Details of the grant are set out below and in the Notification of Dealing form at the end of the announcement:

Grant date No. of Ordinary shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") awarded 1/2/3 Total Performance Share Awards outstanding3 3 June 2024 32,942 32,942

The price used to calculate the maximum number of Shares under the Performance Share Award was 1,319.00p, being the average closing price on 29, 30, and 31 May 2024 of the Company's Shares on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

2 The amount shown above represent the maximum possible number of Shares that may be granted to the PDMR under the 2024 Performance Share Awards.

3 The award excludes notional dividends.

The measures selected by the Remuneration Committee together with the associated targets are shown on the table below. The weightings are all set at 25% in order to provide balance between measures and materiality to each of them individually.

Measures Vesting schedule % of award that will vest 0% 25% 100% 25% weight

Cumulative EPS over three years1 Below 330p 330p 400p 25% weight

Keller's relative TSR performance vs FTSE 2502 Index over three years Below median Median Upper quartile 25% weight

Average ROCE over three years Below 12% 12% 18% 25% weight

Operating profit margin ("OPM") in year three Below 5.5% 5.5% 6.5%

1 EPS and ROCE are before non-underlying items on an IFRS 16 basis.

2 Excluding investment trusts and financial services.

The Performance Share Award performance conditions are measured over a three-year period ending on 31 December 2026, except for the OPM which is measured in year three. The Performance Share Award performance conditions are expected to vest in June 2027. Malus and clawback apply.

Enquiries:

Keller Group plc

Silvana Glibota-Vigo, Group Head of Secretariat

Tel: 020 7616 7575

www.keller.com

LEI number: 549300QO4MBL43UHSN10

Classification: 2.2 Inside information

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 9,500 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c.£3bn.