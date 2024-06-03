Integrated Financial Technologies Introduces Organizational Assessment Program to Help Channel Partners Generate New Service Revenues

New channel program delivers expert customer engagement evaluations to businesses on the MSP's behalf, creating ancillary growth opportunities

BURNABY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Leading business process outsourcing company Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) announced it is launching a lucrative new program where managed service providers (MSPs) and VARs can resell Operational Assessments to their end-users. Through these assessments, IFT's team of business process efficiency experts will review various aspects of the customer's processes, workflows, and infrastructure, helping organizations maximize productivity and efficiency. This comprehensive assessment is available as a billable service, enabling channel partners to generate margins as much as 18 percent, depending on the end-user's business model and the MSP's pricing structure.

The assessments include evaluations of the business' existing processes, including customer service, inside sales, collections, marketing, and technical support. IFT then provides recommendations on how these organizations can improve outcomes while reducing operating costs. The assessments can be white-labeled by the MSP, or if the partner prefers, can be conducted under the IFT brand as a business associate of the channel partner.

The Operational Assessments give MSPs an opportunity to expand their value proposition as a trusted advisor, and potentially tap into a new revenue stream if the customer chooses to follow the recommendations. The assessments are designed to help MSPs generate margin-rich outsourcing projects to be offered through MSPs.

IFT's smartsourcing initiatives-which combine experienced agents with state-of-the-art technology-are an ideal way for businesses to improve a wide range of workflows and lower operating costs without having to invest capital resources. In addition, smartsourcing services offer channel partners margin-rich revenue streams that require no technical expertise or training.

"Channel partners are always looking for new services that can enhance their own portfolios and expand revenue streams, especially in an industry where hardware sales have become highly commoditized," said Tod Chisholm, president at IFT. "Operational assessments allow partners to offer a lucrative service that helps businesses understand how their customer service, sales, and external outreach initiatives are performing, and make recommendations that can deliver tangible value for the customer while also building revenues for the channel partner."

For more on how IFT's sophisticated smartsourcing services can augment in-house teams, facilitate end-to-end projects, create efficiencies, and deliver benefits for MSPs and their end-users, visit www.iftsolutions.com.

About Integrated Financial Technologies

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) is a market leader in delivering efficient, reliable, and secure back-office solutions to companies across North America. Based in Vancouver, IFT's unique combination of deep expertise and robust technology enables the company to provide a multitude of services in sales, collections, reporting, and customer care. IFT's North American-based agents are fully trained in financial services processes and a host of service-related industries, and adhere to strict data privacy and security mandates. Their services enable end-customers to increase revenue, lower operating costs, and improve customer service-without incurring added overhead. For more information on their MSP offering, please visit www.iftsolutions.com.

PR Contact:

Suzanne Mattaboni

Parallel Communications Group, Inc.

610-737-2140

??: @Parallel_PR

LinkedIn

smattaboni@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: IFT

View the original press release on accesswire.com