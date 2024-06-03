Subaru of America, Inc.: Subaru Partners With the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society for Ninth Year Supporting Patients Facing Cancer

Automaker shares relief, support, and warmth through blankets, patient care kits, and messages of hope

CAMDEN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / Subaru of America, Inc. today announced the ninth consecutive year of partnering with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) during Subaru Loves to Care® month in June. The renewal of this partnership shows the deep commitment of Subaru and its retailers to supporting patients and families affected by blood cancer.

Subaru is the largest automotive donor to LLS, and by the end of 2024, Subaru of America and its retailers will have supported nearly 350,000 cancer patients around the country with funding, blanket donations, and messages of hope through this continued partnership. Along with the contributions from retailers, Subaru will match donations made through LLS.org during Subaru Loves to Care month between June 1 and 30, 2024, up to $100,000 in total.

Throughout the campaign, Subaru and more than 600 of its retailers will share warmth by delivering blankets and handwritten messages of hope to cancer patients at local hospitals across the United States. Over 400 of those participating retailers will also provide curated patient care kits to accompany their blanket deliveries. These tangible donations help to provide physical and emotional support to patients during treatment and rehabilitation.

Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Subaru of America, Inc.:

"During Subaru Loves to Care month, we take to heart the difference that a personalized show of support can make for those facing cancer. We are grateful to continue our partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, working with our retailers to provide warmth, love, and relief to so many courageous patients."

In addition to blanket deliveries and care kits, retailers are also contributing to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society's Urgent Need Pediatric, Adolescent and Young Adult Fund which supports young blood cancer patients and their families in need of financial assistance with non-medical related expenses, such as groceries, transportation, and household utilities.

E. Anders Kolb, M.D., President and CEO of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society:

"As a pediatric hematologist oncologist, I've seen firsthand the joy that unexpected gifts bring to cancer patients, especially kids going through treatment. We are so grateful to our long-standing partner Subaru and its retailers for their generous contributions and blanket deliveries, and for recognizing patients' experiences in a meaningful way that lifts their spirits and reminds them they are not alone.

Those looking to write messages of hope for patients in their community are invited to visit their local Subaru retailer. For more information on Subaru Loves to Care visit subaru.com/care and follow SubaruLovestoCare on social media to see this initiative in action. To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, visit subaru.com/lovepromise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts, and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do. For additional information visit media.subaru.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS)

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is the global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease, and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.



Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.



For additional information, visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Diane Anton

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-5093

danton@subaru.com

Adam Leiter

Subaru of America, Inc.

(856) 488-8668

aleiter@subaru.com

Kristin Hoose

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

(914) 821-8973

Kristin.Hoose@lls.org

