Blackbaud Appoints Chad Anderson, Chief Accounting Officer, and Sudip Datta, Chief Product Officer, to Executive Leadership Team

CHARLESTON, S.C., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the leading provider of software for powering social impact, today announced that Chief Accounting Officer Chad Anderson and Chief Product Officer Sudip Datta have been appointed to the company's executive leadership team.

"Both Chad and Sudip have made innumerable, meaningful contributions during their tenure with Blackbaud, helping us to drive greater impact for our customers, employees, shareholders and communities," said Mike Gianoni, president, CEO and vice chairman of the board of directors, Blackbaud. "It's with great enthusiasm and confidence that I welcome them both to our executive leadership team to play an even more impactful role in shaping the direction of the company as we continue delivering essential software that helps change lives around the world."

Anderson has been with Blackbaud since March 2013, successfully leading many key initiatives to mature, modernize and improve the efficiency and accuracy of the company's financial systems, processes and organization. Prior to his current role as chief accounting officer, Anderson served as corporate controller, overseeing the company's financial operations globally. Before joining Blackbaud, he was an executive at Brightpoint Inc., a global provider of mobile device lifecycle services to the wireless industry. There, he served as vice president of finance for international operations and then chief financial officer of the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Datta joined Blackbaud in 2022 to oversee the company's global product portfolio-including product lifecycles, roadmaps and strategy-contributing to growth, innovation and enhanced customer value. He has more than 25 years of experience in enterprise software with a proven mix of product management and technical expertise. Prior to Blackbaud, Datta led the Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) and Observability business at Broadcom Inc. and was vice president of products at Oracle.

Anderson will continue reporting to Chief Financial Officer Tony Boor, and Datta will continue reporting to Chief Technology Officer Kevin McDearis.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the leading software provider exclusively dedicated to powering social impact. Serving the nonprofit and education sectors, companies committed to social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud's essential software is built to accelerate impact in fundraising, nonprofit financial management, digital giving, grantmaking, corporate social responsibility and education management. With millions of users and over $100 billion raised, granted or managed through Blackbaud platforms every year, Blackbaud's solutions are unleashing the potential of the people and organizations who change the world. Blackbaud has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, Quartz's list of Best Companies for Remote Workers, and Forbes' list of America's Best Employers. A remote-first company, Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter , LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

SOURCE Blackbaud