Events offer customers and partners an opportunity to experience in-person demos of Verimatrix XTD's Application Protection Suite of products and services

Verimatrix, (Euronext Paris: VMX, FR0010291245), the leader in powering the modern connected world with people-centered security, today announced it's scheduled to exhibit Verimatrix Extended Threat Defense (XTD) mobile app security solutions at two upcoming droidcon events:

droidcon San Francisco June 6-7, 2024

Mission Bay Conference Center at UCSF

https://sf.droidcon.com/

droidcon Berlin July 3-5, 2024

CityCube Berlin

https://berlin.droidcon.com/

As premier Android development conferences, the droidcon events stand as opportunities for many of the world's forward-thinking DevSecOp teams to see firsthand how Verimatrix XTD mobile app security solutions quickly and easily provide the robust protection, monitoring and remediation that app creators require to adequately protect the associated enterprise, as well as its app users.

Verimatrix XTD has become the go-to cybersecurity solution for organizations that must shield their Android applications from reverse engineering and other cyberattacks due to compliance regulations. Setting itself apart within the industry, Verimatrix offers flexible deployment options including zero-code cloud solutions, on-premises toolkits, and a white glove service whereby Verimatrix's team of expert threat intelligence account managers ensures cybersecurity defenses are efficiently implemented into DevSecOps workflows, as well as into continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) processes on behalf of customers, which is especially useful for companies with limited cybersecurity staff or expertise in combatting mobile app attacks.

Verimatrix XTD protects mobile app owners from a wide range of threats such as supply chain attacks, screen overlays, application repackaging, illicit modification or tampering, man-in-the-device attacks, and more. Its advanced obfuscation techniques, as well as its threat detection and response capabilities using AI/ML, put XTD into an enterprise class like few others.

Verimatrix XTD's Application Protection Suite includes:

XTD Enterprise Suite

XTD Protect for Mobile (iOS and Android)

XTD Protect for Desktop and Embedded Applications (Windows, MacOS and Linux)

XTD Protect for Native Applications (C/C++)

XTD Key Shield (whitebox cryptography)

XTD Protect for Web Applications

XTD Managed Services

"These upcoming droidcon events serve as excellent venues to showcase the powerful protections and proactive security posture that mobile app developers can quickly gain with Verimatrix XTD solutions," said Tom Powledge, Head of Cybersecurity Business for Verimatrix. "More and more discerning mobile app developers within automotive, hospitality, financial services and other sectors are turning to Verimatrix XTD for its recognized innovation and leadership in protecting Android apps from dangerous threats."

For more information on Verimatrix XTD or to schedule a product demo visit VerimatrixCybersecurity.com.

About Verimatrix

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure premium movies, live streaming sports, sensitive financial and healthcare data, mission-critical mobile applications, and much more. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

