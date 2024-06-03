Mathieu-William Gilbert, Adocia's new Chief Operating Officer, was previously Vice President and General Manager at Novo Nordisk

In his new role, he will oversee Adocia's operations and help accelerate its development and growth

Adocia (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 ADOC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of innovative therapeutic solutions for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, today announced the appointment of Mathieu-William Gilbert as Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Mathieu joins Adocia after serving as Vice-President Strategic Projects of International Commercial Operations at Novo Nordisk. Prior to this, he held the position of Vice President General Manager of six Latin American countries, with responsibility for all Novo Nordisk activities in the region, as well as the establishment of the Obesity franchise and the commercial launch of Ozempic

Mathieu began his career with KPMG and Sanofi Aventis, in internal control and auditing, before joining Novo Nordisk's finance functions and being appointed CFO of Algeria and then of the Latin American region.

"We are delighted to welcome Mathieu-William Gilbert to our management team", said Olivier Soula, CEO of Adocia. "With a rich and varied experience acquired with an innovation leader in the field of diabetes and obesity, Mathieu strengthens our team. His recruitment is part of our project to transform Adocia."

It is with great pleasure that I join Adocia. I look forward to working with a talented team and supporting the development of a unique product portfolio in the fields of diabetes and obesity", declared Mathieu-William Gilbert, COO of Adocia. "Together, we will continue to build on the solid foundations already established and strive to achieve even more ambitious goals

Throughout his career, Mathieu has been passionate about innovative solutions for patients and leading his teams to success. His appointment reflects Adocia's commitment to strengthening its management team and reinforcing its position as an innovative company in the field of diabetes and obesity.

About Adocia

Adocia is a biotechnology company specializing in the discovery and development of therapeutic solutions in the field of metabolic diseases, primarily diabetes and obesity.

The company has a broad portfolio of drug candidates based on four proprietary technology platforms: 1) The BioChaperone technology for the development of new generation insulins and products combining different hormones; 2) AdOral, an oral peptide delivery technology; 3) AdoShell, an immunoprotective biomaterial for cell transplantation, with an initial application in pancreatic cells transplantation; and 4) AdoGel, a long-acting drug delivery platform.

Adocia holds more than 25 patent families. Based in Lyon, the company has about 80 employees. Adocia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Euronext: ADOC; ISIN: FR0011184241).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Adocia considers as being reasonable. However, there can be no guarantee that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be achieved, as such estimates are subject to numerous risks including those set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document that was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2024, available at www.adocia.com Those risks include uncertainties inherent in Adocia's short- or medium-term working capital requirements, in research and

development, future clinical data, analyses and the evolution of economic conditions, the financial markets and the markets in which Adocia operates, which could impact the Company's short-term financing requirements and its ability to raise additional funds.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Adocia or not considered as material by Adocia at this time. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause the actual results, financial conditions, performances, or achievements of Adocia be materially different from those mentioned in the forward-looking statements.

