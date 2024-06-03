Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
East Africa Metals: Neues All-Time-High - die 276% Chance jetzt nutzen?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
03.06.24
12:00 Uhr
6,500 Euro
+0,150
+2,36 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4006,55019:05
6,4506,50019:07
PR Newswire
03.06.2024 | 18:12
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

3 June 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.153p. The highest price paid per share was 548.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,911,676 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,605,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

452

545.600

16:14:21

603

545.600

16:14:21

1184

546.000

16:13:08

1192

546.200

16:10:29

1268

545.600

16:08:45

1216

545.600

16:05:33

1227

546.200

16:03:18

1220

546.200

16:01:39

226

546.400

16:00:02

996

546.400

16:00:02

1106

546.200

15:57:54

1114

546.800

15:53:45

1156

547.600

15:51:53

1104

547.800

15:48:04

1183

548.000

15:47:06

1090

548.000

15:43:47

750

547.800

15:42:31

1132

547.800

15:35:38

1143

548.800

15:32:41

1204

548.600

15:31:10

258

548.400

15:28:24

600

548.400

15:28:24

431

548.400

15:28:24

1209

548.000

15:24:44

47

548.000

15:24:44

1141

548.200

15:24:15

223

547.200

15:17:52

1028

547.200

15:17:52

1222

547.000

15:12:19

1169

548.000

15:07:48

1326

547.600

15:05:41

1094

546.800

15:02:56

1106

545.600

15:00:21

1115

544.800

14:58:44

1320

544.600

14:53:00

13

545.200

14:48:47

1127

545.200

14:48:47

1331

545.400

14:48:03

1262

545.400

14:42:14

1230

545.800

14:40:01

699

545.000

14:37:15

429

545.000

14:37:15

1344

545.200

14:35:15

142

545.400

14:31:10

650

545.400

14:31:07

392

545.400

14:31:07

1192

545.600

14:31:07

1043

544.800

14:30:18

1145

544.800

14:30:18

262

544.800

14:30:18

1102

544.400

14:19:55

1315

545.400

14:06:20

261

545.800

14:03:20

244

545.800

14:03:20

201

545.800

14:03:17

190

545.800

14:03:17

195

545.800

14:03:17

1184

546.000

13:58:30

1127

546.200

13:55:49

58

545.800

13:51:15

124

545.800

13:51:15

990

545.800

13:51:15

1244

544.800

13:40:07

1196

545.200

13:33:22

1115

545.400

13:28:02

1357

545.200

13:18:57

1261

545.000

13:05:57

1194

545.400

12:57:43

433

545.200

12:44:56

754

545.200

12:44:56

1255

544.600

12:30:04

1159

545.800

12:20:38

1090

545.600

12:12:21

1334

546.200

12:03:52

1162

545.800

12:00:26

114

545.800

12:00:13

1171

546.200

11:56:50

230

546.400

11:38:46

241

546.400

11:38:46

873

546.400

11:38:46

1263

547.000

11:20:05

1327

546.600

11:10:20

1277

546.800

10:59:38

72

546.800

10:59:38

610

544.400

10:49:25

696

544.400

10:49:25

299

544.800

10:39:58

148

544.800

10:39:58

148

544.600

10:39:58

604

544.600

10:39:58

1314

545.200

10:39:58

216

544.000

10:28:27

1071

544.000

10:28:27

1132

543.800

10:22:43

1352

543.800

10:16:45

1342

544.600

10:07:07

1293

544.600

10:04:25

921

543.600

10:00:31

387

543.600

10:00:31

1182

543.400

09:59:34

1271

545.200

09:58:01

540

545.200

09:56:01

665

545.200

09:56:01

1131

544.800

09:54:31

1321

544.200

09:41:13

585

543.400

09:34:07

514

543.400

09:34:06

1251

544.000

09:33:08

399

544.200

09:26:25

470

544.200

09:26:25

1310

544.200

09:21:06

582

542.400

09:12:28

744

542.400

09:12:28

1105

541.400

09:10:28

1195

541.000

09:07:15

61

541.000

09:07:15

1115

539.200

08:55:26

1223

539.400

08:55:26

1244

541.200

08:17:56

1121

541.400

08:17:36

190

541.200

08:17:12

68

541.200

08:17:12

1114

541.400

08:17:10

984

542.000

08:15:09

337

542.000

08:15:09

1267

540.800

08:11:38

160

539.200

08:07:31

1089

539.200

08:07:31


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.