Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03
3 June 2024
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 110,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.153p. The highest price paid per share was 548.800p and the lowest price paid per share was 539.200p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0139% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 513,911,676 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 793,605,453. Rightmove holds 11,536,951 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
452
545.600
16:14:21
603
545.600
16:14:21
1184
546.000
16:13:08
1192
546.200
16:10:29
1268
545.600
16:08:45
1216
545.600
16:05:33
1227
546.200
16:03:18
1220
546.200
16:01:39
226
546.400
16:00:02
996
546.400
16:00:02
1106
546.200
15:57:54
1114
546.800
15:53:45
1156
547.600
15:51:53
1104
547.800
|
15:48:04
1183
548.000
15:47:06
1090
548.000
15:43:47
750
547.800
15:42:31
1132
547.800
15:35:38
1143
548.800
15:32:41
1204
548.600
15:31:10
258
548.400
15:28:24
600
548.400
15:28:24
431
548.400
15:28:24
1209
548.000
15:24:44
47
548.000
15:24:44
1141
548.200
15:24:15
223
547.200
15:17:52
1028
547.200
15:17:52
1222
547.000
15:12:19
1169
548.000
15:07:48
1326
547.600
15:05:41
1094
546.800
15:02:56
1106
545.600
15:00:21
1115
544.800
14:58:44
1320
544.600
14:53:00
13
545.200
14:48:47
1127
545.200
14:48:47
1331
545.400
14:48:03
1262
545.400
14:42:14
1230
545.800
14:40:01
699
545.000
14:37:15
429
545.000
14:37:15
1344
545.200
14:35:15
142
545.400
14:31:10
650
545.400
14:31:07
392
545.400
14:31:07
1192
545.600
14:31:07
1043
544.800
14:30:18
1145
544.800
14:30:18
262
544.800
14:30:18
1102
544.400
14:19:55
1315
545.400
14:06:20
261
545.800
14:03:20
244
545.800
14:03:20
201
545.800
14:03:17
190
545.800
14:03:17
195
545.800
14:03:17
1184
546.000
13:58:30
1127
546.200
13:55:49
58
545.800
13:51:15
124
545.800
13:51:15
990
545.800
13:51:15
1244
544.800
13:40:07
1196
545.200
13:33:22
1115
545.400
13:28:02
1357
545.200
13:18:57
1261
545.000
13:05:57
1194
545.400
12:57:43
433
545.200
12:44:56
754
545.200
12:44:56
1255
544.600
12:30:04
1159
545.800
12:20:38
1090
545.600
12:12:21
1334
546.200
12:03:52
1162
545.800
12:00:26
114
545.800
12:00:13
1171
546.200
11:56:50
230
546.400
11:38:46
241
546.400
11:38:46
873
546.400
11:38:46
1263
547.000
11:20:05
1327
546.600
11:10:20
1277
546.800
10:59:38
72
546.800
10:59:38
610
544.400
10:49:25
696
544.400
10:49:25
299
544.800
10:39:58
148
544.800
10:39:58
148
544.600
10:39:58
604
544.600
10:39:58
1314
545.200
10:39:58
216
544.000
10:28:27
1071
544.000
10:28:27
1132
543.800
10:22:43
1352
543.800
10:16:45
1342
544.600
10:07:07
1293
544.600
10:04:25
921
543.600
10:00:31
387
543.600
10:00:31
1182
543.400
09:59:34
1271
545.200
09:58:01
540
545.200
09:56:01
665
545.200
09:56:01
1131
544.800
09:54:31
1321
544.200
09:41:13
585
543.400
09:34:07
514
543.400
09:34:06
1251
544.000
09:33:08
399
544.200
09:26:25
470
544.200
09:26:25
1310
544.200
09:21:06
582
542.400
09:12:28
744
542.400
09:12:28
1105
541.400
09:10:28
1195
541.000
09:07:15
61
541.000
09:07:15
1115
539.200
08:55:26
1223
539.400
08:55:26
1244
541.200
08:17:56
1121
541.400
08:17:36
190
541.200
08:17:12
68
541.200
08:17:12
1114
541.400
08:17:10
984
542.000
08:15:09
337
542.000
08:15:09
1267
540.800
08:11:38
160
539.200
08:07:31
1089
539.200
08:07:31