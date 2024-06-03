The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 03

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 31 May 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 31 May 2024 97.84p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 94.65p per ordinary share

03 June 2024

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45