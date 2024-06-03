(In conformity with the article 223-16 of the general regulation of AMF (Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Gecina (Paris:GFC):
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
May 2024
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,904,985
Previous declaration
Date
Total number of
Total number of voting rights
April 2024
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(including treasury shares):
76,670,861
Total number of voting rights
(excluding treasury shares):
73,905,985
French limited company (société anonyme) with a share capital of 575,031,457.50 euros
Registered office: 16 rue des Capucines, 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France
Paris trade and company register: 592 014 476
