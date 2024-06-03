Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 27 to May 31, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 27/05/2024 213,805 66.287933 14,172,691.52 XPAR 27/05/2024 78,405 66.285056 5,197,079.82 CEUX 27/05/2024 17,898 66.288164 1,186,425.56 TQEX 27/05/2024 15,462 66.291544 1,024,999.85 AQEU 28/05/2024 264,864 66.271217 17,552,859.62 XPAR 28/05/2024 160,013 66.250863 10,600,999.34 CEUX 28/05/2024 34,360 66.257512 2,276,608.11 TQEX 28/05/2024 29,152 66.268572 1,931,861.41 AQEU 29/05/2024 290,299 66.212975 19,221,560.43 XPAR 29/05/2024 160,000 66.249579 10,599,932.64 CEUX 29/05/2024 33,000 66.218106 2,185,197.50 TQEX 29/05/2024 15,000 66.219047 993,285.71 AQEU 30/05/2024 326,541 65.142511 21,271,700.68 XPAR 30/05/2024 130,000 65.159187 8,470,694.31 CEUX 30/05/2024 30,000 65.152141 1,954,564.23 TQEX 30/05/2024 20,000 65.151678 1,303,033.56 AQEU 31/05/2024 299,440 66.467645 19,903,071.62 XPAR 31/05/2024 147,000 66.477412 9,772,179.56 CEUX 31/05/2024 25,000 66.474323 1,661,858.08 TQEX 31/05/2024 25,000 66.513584 1,662,839.60 AQEU Total 2,315,239 66.059462 152,943,443.14

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

