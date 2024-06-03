Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 27 to May 31, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
27/05/2024
213,805
66.287933
14,172,691.52
XPAR
27/05/2024
78,405
66.285056
5,197,079.82
CEUX
27/05/2024
17,898
66.288164
1,186,425.56
TQEX
27/05/2024
15,462
66.291544
1,024,999.85
AQEU
28/05/2024
264,864
66.271217
17,552,859.62
XPAR
28/05/2024
160,013
66.250863
10,600,999.34
CEUX
28/05/2024
34,360
66.257512
2,276,608.11
TQEX
28/05/2024
29,152
66.268572
1,931,861.41
AQEU
29/05/2024
290,299
66.212975
19,221,560.43
XPAR
29/05/2024
160,000
66.249579
10,599,932.64
CEUX
29/05/2024
33,000
66.218106
2,185,197.50
TQEX
29/05/2024
15,000
66.219047
993,285.71
AQEU
30/05/2024
326,541
65.142511
21,271,700.68
XPAR
30/05/2024
130,000
65.159187
8,470,694.31
CEUX
30/05/2024
30,000
65.152141
1,954,564.23
TQEX
30/05/2024
20,000
65.151678
1,303,033.56
AQEU
31/05/2024
299,440
66.467645
19,903,071.62
XPAR
31/05/2024
147,000
66.477412
9,772,179.56
CEUX
31/05/2024
25,000
66.474323
1,661,858.08
TQEX
31/05/2024
25,000
66.513584
1,662,839.60
AQEU
Total
2,315,239
66.059462
152,943,443.14
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
