CSJ Consulting Limited to Attend the Covered Bond Congress in Porto, Portugal

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2024 / CSJ Consulting Limited, a well-respected bond broker specializing in the fixed rate market with over 20 years of industry experience, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Covered Bond Congress, scheduled for September 12th in Porto, Portugal. This year marks CSJ Consulting's 5th consecutive appearance at the congress.

As a leader in the fixed rate bond market, CSJ Consulting Limited has consistently demonstrated deep expertise and a robust understanding of market dynamics. This congress represents a significant opportunity for CSJ Consulting Limited to engage with other industry leaders, discuss emerging trends, and share insights that reflect more than two decades of market experience.

"The Covered Bond Congress is a pivotal event for professionals in the bond industry, and we are excited to bring our specialized perspective to the forefront," said Richard Martin Hill, Executive Client Advisor at CSJ Consulting Limited. "This year, in recognition of our ongoing commitment and extensive expertise, we have been invited to take the podium and provide insights into the fixed rate market. We look forward to contributing significantly to these discussions."

The event will gather international financial experts, regulators, and practitioners to discuss the latest developments and innovations within the covered bond market. CSJ Consulting Limited looks forward to contributing to these discussions, highlighting the role of experienced brokers in navigating the complexities of the fixed rate bond markets.

For more information about CSJ Consulting Limited and their services, please visit www.csj-consulting.com

About CSJ Consulting Limited

CSJ Consulting Limited is a leading bond brokerage firm, renowned for its expertise in the fixed rate bond market and exemplary customer service. With over 20 years of experience, CSJ Consulting Limited has established itself as a trusted partner in the bond market, dedicated to delivering tailored solutions that meet the unique needs of each client.

