HistoIndex to Showcase Groundbreaking AI-powered Stain-free Digital Pathology Advances with 8 Accepted Abstracts at EASL Congress 2024

Company to deliver two oral and six poster presentations, including one TOP poster and one selected for poster tour, further reinforcing its leadership position in MASH digital pathology.

HistoIndex's AI-driven solutions provide unprecedented insights into the direct prediction of patient clinical outcomes such as fibrosis progression, hepatic decompensation, and all-cause mortality.

Company will host a breakfast meeting on June 5th to explore the transformative potential of stain-free digital pathology and AI in current MASH clinical trials and its prospective role in the clinical/treatment management of MASH patients post drug approval.

SINGAPORE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HistoIndex, a global leader in stain-free AI-powered digital pathology solutions, today announced its strong presence at the upcoming European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Congress 2024. The annual EASL Congress is Europe's largest event in this domain where cutting-edge research and innovations in liver diseases are presented. The Company's stain-free Second Harmonic Generation/Two-Photon Excitation (SHG/TPE) imaging and AI solutions will be featured in a total of 8 accepted abstracts, including two oral presentations, one TOP poster, and one poster presented during a poster tour at the conference. These accomplishments underscore HistoIndex's pioneering role in advancing Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) digital pathology through innovative AI-based technologies.

The oral presentations will provide first-hand evidence that assessments using fibrotic features identified by qFibrosis outperform ordinal scoring in predicting fibrosis progression, all-cause mortality, and hepatic decompensation. qFibrosis is a quantitative fibrosis tool that provides measures of specific collagen parameters for reproducible and accurate assessments of fibrosis changes, surpassing the limitations of the current gold standard of manual observational assessment.

Accepted as a late-breaker, the oral presentation by Dr. Jörn M Schattenberg, Professor of Medicine and Director of the Department of Medicine II at the University Medical Center Homburg and the University of the Saarland Germany, compares the specific fibrotic features identified by qFibrosis with ordinal scoring and NITs in their correlation to fibrosis progression. Commenting on the significance of this work, Dr. Schattenberg stated, "There is a need to improve the methods we are currently using, such as the ordinal scoring and NITs, to capture dynamic fibrotic changes happening in MASH. AI-based assessments are tools we can adopt to help us identify more specific features that correlate to fibrosis progression, capturing the fibrosis heterogeneity we see in MASH."

In the second oral presentation, Dr. Timothy Kendall will share the improved performance of predictive indices of all-cause mortality and hepatic decompensation derived from quantified fibrosis parameters provided by qFibrosis that are unapparent to human observers.

As part of the poster tour, Dr. Dean Tai, Chief Scientific Officer and co-founder of HistoIndex will demonstrate the Company's innovative approach to detecting and quantifying ballooned hepatocytes, a critical feature in MASH assessment, as well as in MASH resolution for trial endpoints. Based on a consensus group of 9 internationally recognized expert liver pathologists who worked together with HistoIndex over the past four years, this tool builds consensus among pathologists in identifying ballooned cells, increasing reproducibility in assessments, specifically in the patient inclusion and efficacy evaluation phases in MASH drug trials.

"Our growing presence at EASL 2024 reflects HistoIndex's unwavering commitment to advancing liver digital pathology through our proprietary stain-free imaging and AI-driven solutions," said Dr. Gideon Ho, CEO of HistoIndex. "We are excited to share our latest findings and discuss how our tools can complement and assist pathologists in assessing, predicting, and

About qFibrosis

qFibrosis® is an automated, quantitative technique to evaluate liver fibrosis in patients with MAFLD and MASH. Using artificial intelligence (AI) to analyze liver biopsy images, it provides quantitative measures of specific collagen features relative to the spatial zones of a liver lobule. This multi-parametric quantitative assessment provides a continuous measure of fibrosis to lend greater sensitivity in treatment response evaluations, compared to current categorial scoring systems.

About HistoIndex

Founded in 2010, HistoIndex pioneers in stain-free, fully automated imaging solutions for visualizing and quantifying fibrosis in biological tissues. By combining cutting-edge biophotonic technology with AI-based analysis, HistoIndex provides innovative tools to improve the assessment of fibrosis changes and drug efficacy. The Company's breakthrough digital pathology solutions are accelerating research, expediting pharmaceutical drug development, and transforming medical standards,

