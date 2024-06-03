

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple's (AAPL) iPad Air 2024 will now feature a 9-core GPU instead of the previously announced 10-core GPU, according to the company's tech specs page, which was first noted by 9to5Mac.



However, the tech giant has not changed the originally announced descriptions from the iPad Air support page.



According to MacRumors, the change may be due to the low yield of 10-core chips, which led Apple to use a 'binned' version of the chip by disabling one GPU core. Binning is, usually, a method used by companies to optimize processor yields.



Launched last week, the iPad Air has a 13-inch screen option for the first time. It is supercharged by the M2 chip, making the CPU 15 percent faster than the M1 chip. Similarly, GPU is 25 percent and Neural Engine is 40 percent faster in the latest tablet.



It supports Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, making the tablet more creative and productive.



The company is offering the redesigned 11-inch iPad Air at $599, and the 13-inch iPad Air at $799.



