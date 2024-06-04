BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 June 2024 - From May 22 to 23, 2024, the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of Thailand took part in the 8th ICAC (Independent Commission Against Corruption) Symposium held in Hong Kong SAR, China. The Thai delegation included NACC Commissioner Mr. Manrat Ratanasukon, Ms. Wanwara Silpawilawan, Director of the Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation, the Director of Investigation Bureau 2 from the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission, along with other key officers from the Bureau of International Affairs and Corruption Investigation.
Additionally, the Thai delegation, including senior directors from the NACC, engaged in office-level discussions with Mr. Ricky Lai, Deputy Director of ICAC's Anti-Corruption Department. These discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in tackling private sector corruption.
Hong Kong expressed keen interest in the NACC's achievements, particularly its ITA assessments, collaboration with Thailand's private sector Collective Action Against Corruption (CAC), and its organization of international conferences with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). Both ICAC and NACC representatives expressed a strong desire to continue exchanging knowledge and experiences in their ongoing efforts to combat corruption.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorised to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
