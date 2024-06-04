Boyden Greece Names International Business Leader Tassos Marianos Partner

ATHENS, Greece, June 04, 2024, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm, is delighted to welcome Tassos Marianos to the partnership. Based in Greece, he is part of the regional team in Greece-Cyprus-Malta.



Anny Chatzikonstantinou , Managing Partner, Boyden Greece-Cyprus-Malta, comments, "In just two years, Tassos has delivered significant value to Boyden's clients in the region, leveraging his long-term expertise as a business leader in the market. He is also an exceptional colleague, collaborating with partners to engage and support clients across a range of different sectors. We are thrilled to celebrate his accession to Boyden's global partnership."

Tassos has a 25-year record of senior leadership in multinationals, specialising in marketing and sales, and was most recently General Manager of ELEPAP Greece, the country's largest NGO. He has also held leadership roles with Crédit Agricole, Piraeus Bank Group, Inchcape Plc and Diageo Hellas.

Tassos Marianos, based in Athens adds, "Having admired Boyden's culture and way of working for some time, it was a natural move for me to join the firm. Boyden is very distinctive in this market due to the partners' business track records and their strategic approach to executive search. We have all sat in the chairs of our clients, delivering growth and transformation, and championing opportunity in uncertain times. For every search engagement we focus on the business need first, going beyond the role to achieve a true market understanding. In talking our clients' language, we can optimise their leadership, and bring to the table those executives who can take their business to the next level."

