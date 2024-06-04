Xiao-I Corporation: Xiao-I Expands Business into the B2C Market with Three Product Launches

Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ:AIXI) ("Xiao-I" or the "Company"), a leading cognitive artificial intelligence ("AI") enterprise in China, undertakes strategic business expansion into the business-to-consumer ("B2C") market with three product launches in May 2024: (1) Try on Today ("TOTD"), (2) Daily Invest Focus ("DIF") and (3) Hearview, capitalizing on emerging market opportunities amidst the increasingly seamless integration of AI technologies into global customers' daily lives. The Company aims to further foster innovation and effectively meet diversifying consumer demands by leveraging its extensive commercialization expertise with a proven track record of completing over 1,000 projects.

(1) TOTD is an AI-powered outfit-changing software offering a true-to-life fashion experience. TOTD caters to diverse user needs in fashion and technology by providing realistic and high-fidelity virtual try-ons, allowing users to explore and enhance their personal style effortlessly.

(2) DIF is an AI-powered innovative product revolutionizing individual investing by offering professional-like market analysis. DIF provides individual investors with comprehensive and timely information and in-depth insights, allowing users to make more informed investment decisions.

(3) Hearview is AI-empowered glasses for deaf people to enhance their life quality by breaking down communication barriers. Hearview empowers deaf individuals by converting speech into text, facilitating their optimal participation in daily conversations and entertainment.

"We firmly believe that the integration of AI models and consumer applications has become increasingly seamless and influential," said Mr. Hui Yuan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Xiao-I. "As a result, we have expanded our business into the B2C market to capitalize on this opportunity." This strategic move highlights Xiao-I's dedication to leveraging advanced AI technologies to meet consumer needs and reaffirms the Company's commitment "to improve everyone's life with innovative Al technology" with these innovative product launches.

To learn more about and explore these products, please visit:

TOTD: https://totd.xiaoi.plus

DIF: https://dif.xiaoi.plus

Hearview: https://us.xiaoi.com/productPage/HearView

About Xiao-I Corporation

Xiao-I is leading the development of the global AI industry with cognitive intelligence as its core. Since its establishment in 2001, the Company has focused on natural language processing-based cognitive intelligence patents and their industrial applications. Upholding a customer-oriented core value, Xiao-I offers a range of solutions and comprehensive services from technology to products for global enterprise customers.

After over 20 years of dedicated efforts, Xiao-I's technologies have been deployed in thousands of application scenarios across various sectors, such as customer service center, intelligent finance, smart enterprises, smart energy and transportation, smart education, smart healthcare, smart manufacturing, intelligent parks, and intelligent construction and communication. For more information, please visit: www.xiaoi.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to achieve its goals and strategies, the Company's future business development and plans for future business development, including its financial conditions and results of operations, product and service demand and acceptance, reputation and brand, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in technology, government regulations, fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China, and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2024, as well as its current reports on Form 6-K and other filings, all of which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

