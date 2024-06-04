Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.06.2024
Weltklasse Entdeckung von strategischen Metallen: Hochgradiges Nickel, Kupfer, Gold und 5 weitere Metalle...
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
04.06.24
08:03 Uhr
2,014 Euro
+0,018
+0,90 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
04.06.2024 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase

3 June 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

387,409

Weighted average price paid (p)

173.29

Highest price paid (p)

175.10

Lowest price paid (p)

171.10

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 121,661,404 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 629,033,611. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 3 June 2024 is 629,033,611. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

173.24

236,804

BATE

173.30

55,843

CHIX

173.40

72.617

TRQX

173.44

22,145

Individual transactions:

Transaction Date

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

03/06/2024

08:00:21

2635

172.4

03/06/2024

08:01:03

1153

171.1

03/06/2024

08:02:42

2123

171.1

03/06/2024

08:02:42

1069

171.2

03/06/2024

08:02:42

1400

171.2

03/06/2024

08:02:42

1425

171.3

03/06/2024

08:02:42

700

171.3

03/06/2024

08:02:42

2004

171.1

03/06/2024

08:06:55

1816

172.3

03/06/2024

08:06:55

2115

172.1

03/06/2024

08:07:27

866

171.6

03/06/2024

08:07:27

1131

171.6

03/06/2024

08:08:42

2108

172.1

03/06/2024

08:11:42

1797

172.6

03/06/2024

08:11:42

2107

172.8

03/06/2024

08:12:32

2418

172.6

03/06/2024

08:22:57

2744

172.7

03/06/2024

08:24:15

934

172.6

03/06/2024

08:24:15

1456

172.6

03/06/2024

08:24:25

2095

172.6

03/06/2024

08:25:28

2016

173

03/06/2024

08:34:28

2077

172.7

03/06/2024

08:42:10

1185

172.5

03/06/2024

08:42:10

1218

172.5

03/06/2024

08:42:10

3585

172.6

03/06/2024

08:42:12

1794

172.3

03/06/2024

08:45:40

2045

172.8

03/06/2024

08:48:16

780

172.8

03/06/2024

08:48:16

700

172.8

03/06/2024

08:48:16

700

172.8

03/06/2024

08:48:16

114

172.8

03/06/2024

08:48:56

666

173

03/06/2024

08:48:56

371

173

03/06/2024

08:48:56

700

173

03/06/2024

08:48:56

296

173

03/06/2024

08:48:56

1760

173.1

03/06/2024

09:01:56

806

173.1

03/06/2024

09:01:56

1189

173.1

03/06/2024

09:02:53

2234

172.9

03/06/2024

09:11:15

1422

172.5

03/06/2024

09:11:15

672

172.5

03/06/2024

09:11:34

1448

172.7

03/06/2024

09:11:34

1263

172.7

03/06/2024

09:22:53

2487

172.7

03/06/2024

09:22:53

20

172.7

03/06/2024

09:22:53

26

172.7

03/06/2024

09:22:53

1749

173

03/06/2024

09:22:53

2301

173

03/06/2024

09:22:53

1734

173

03/06/2024

09:34:53

1821

172.9

03/06/2024

09:41:35

604

172.7

03/06/2024

09:41:35

2036

172.9

03/06/2024

09:42:01

2410

172.9

03/06/2024

09:42:01

1866

173.1

03/06/2024

09:42:53

2362

172.8

03/06/2024

09:44:26

1415

173.1

03/06/2024

09:44:26

419

173.1

03/06/2024

09:44:46

1987

173.7

03/06/2024

09:45:43

263

173.5

03/06/2024

09:45:43

1988

173.5

03/06/2024

09:45:51

2081

173.5

03/06/2024

09:45:52

2238

174

03/06/2024

09:46:21

1762

174

03/06/2024

09:47:33

1956

174

03/06/2024

09:49:54

1051

173.8

03/06/2024

09:49:54

700

173.8

03/06/2024

09:50:53

2395

174.2

03/06/2024

09:59:23

1710

173.8

03/06/2024

10:10:24

1229

174.4

03/06/2024

10:10:24

699

174.4

03/06/2024

10:12:55

1081

174.3

03/06/2024

10:16:20

1861

174.6

03/06/2024

10:16:29

1145

174.3

03/06/2024

10:18:46

892

174.2

03/06/2024

10:18:46

1400

174.2

03/06/2024

10:23:36

30

174.1

03/06/2024

10:23:36

1690

174.1

03/06/2024

10:31:15

1896

174.4

03/06/2024

10:33:29

1530

174.4

03/06/2024

10:33:29

700

174.4

03/06/2024

10:37:50

1771

174.4

03/06/2024

10:37:50

27

174.4

03/06/2024

10:46:53

532

174.4

03/06/2024

10:46:53

615

174.4

03/06/2024

10:46:53

1200

174.4

03/06/2024

10:46:53

21

174.4

03/06/2024

10:55:50

2073

174.8

03/06/2024

10:57:46

2260

174.9

03/06/2024

10:57:47

2206

174.6

03/06/2024

10:57:47

448

174.6

03/06/2024

11:03:40

1974

174.4

03/06/2024

11:19:12

2018

174.6

03/06/2024

11:37:12

2567

174.9

03/06/2024

11:37:13

561

174.6

03/06/2024

11:37:13

1400

174.6

03/06/2024

11:45:13

103

174.7

03/06/2024

11:45:14

1760

174.7

03/06/2024

11:59:10

2039

175.1

03/06/2024

11:59:13

700

175

03/06/2024

11:59:17

573

175

03/06/2024

11:59:17

536

175

03/06/2024

11:59:17

859

175

03/06/2024

12:02:10

147

175.1

03/06/2024

12:02:10

700

175.1

03/06/2024

12:02:10

194

175.1

03/06/2024

12:02:10

847

175.1

03/06/2024

12:03:38

730

174.9

03/06/2024

12:03:38

2003

174.9

03/06/2024

12:06:10

1713

174.8

03/06/2024

12:06:10

363

174.8

03/06/2024

12:06:10

44

174.8

03/06/2024

12:06:10

1967

174.8

03/06/2024

12:06:10

426

174.8

03/06/2024

12:08:10

2003

174.7

03/06/2024

12:22:00

1169

174.6

03/06/2024

12:22:00

700

174.6

03/06/2024

12:22:00

1073

174.6

03/06/2024

12:22:00

695

174.6

03/06/2024

12:27:00

2091

174.3

03/06/2024

12:36:16

2517

174.2

03/06/2024

12:45:02

1243

174.1

03/06/2024

12:45:02

700

174.1

03/06/2024

12:45:02

58

174.1

03/06/2024

12:45:02

1342

174.1

03/06/2024

12:45:02

499

174.1

03/06/2024

12:45:05

494

174

03/06/2024

12:45:05

1949

174.1

03/06/2024

12:55:05

1753

173.8

03/06/2024

12:55:05

3584

174.3

03/06/2024

12:56:05

700

173.8

03/06/2024

12:58:05

2691

174.3

03/06/2024

12:58:13

106

174

03/06/2024

12:58:13

2462

174

03/06/2024

13:00:53

1929

173.7

03/06/2024

13:12:53

1747

173.6

03/06/2024

13:17:29

939

173.4

03/06/2024

13:21:29

1748

173.7

03/06/2024

13:24:13

819

173.4

03/06/2024

13:24:41

883

173.4

03/06/2024

13:24:41

238

173.4

03/06/2024

13:24:45

985

173.4

03/06/2024

13:25:43

2032

173.7

03/06/2024

13:27:28

17

173.4

03/06/2024

13:30:43

93

173.4

03/06/2024

13:32:43

1868

173.6

03/06/2024

13:33:10

2580

173.6

03/06/2024

13:34:15

133

173.4

03/06/2024

13:34:16

224

173.4

03/06/2024

13:37:41

1816

173.3

03/06/2024

13:42:41

12

173.7

03/06/2024

13:43:16

793

173.7

03/06/2024

13:43:42

1849

174.1

03/06/2024

13:44:23

938

174

03/06/2024

13:44:23

430

174

03/06/2024

13:44:23

1400

174

03/06/2024

13:51:33

1736

174.1

03/06/2024

13:56:33

2032

174.1

03/06/2024

13:58:05

644

174

03/06/2024

13:58:05

2100

174

03/06/2024

14:03:43

2310

173.9

03/06/2024

14:03:43

8

173.9

03/06/2024

14:07:33

1748

173.9

03/06/2024

14:11:33

1889

173.9

03/06/2024

14:13:33

2017

173.9

03/06/2024

14:16:43

2372

173.8

03/06/2024

14:16:43

128

173.8

03/06/2024

14:25:40

59

173.8

03/06/2024

14:31:52

1462

173.9

03/06/2024

14:31:52

982

173.9

03/06/2024

14:31:52

1829

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

1088

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

1797

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

273

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

656

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

1963

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

2702

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

927

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

876

173.7

03/06/2024

14:31:52

288

173.8

03/06/2024

14:31:52

178

173.8

03/06/2024

14:33:00

366

173.6

03/06/2024

14:33:00

636

173.6

03/06/2024

14:33:00

224

173.6

03/06/2024

14:33:10

1064

173.6

03/06/2024

14:33:10

77

173.6

03/06/2024

14:48:38

1984

173.4

03/06/2024

14:48:38

1997

173.4

03/06/2024

14:48:38

1917

173.4

03/06/2024

14:48:38

1859

173.4

03/06/2024

14:54:51

870

173.2

03/06/2024

14:54:51

2603

173.2

03/06/2024

14:55:26

1537

173

03/06/2024

14:55:26

388

173

03/06/2024

15:00:03

601

173.7

03/06/2024

15:00:03

683

173.7

03/06/2024

15:00:03

81

173.8

03/06/2024

15:00:03

587

173.8

03/06/2024

15:00:20

2395

173.5

03/06/2024

15:00:20

91

173.5

03/06/2024

15:00:20

1961

173.5

03/06/2024

15:00:20

2

173.5

03/06/2024

15:02:58

1393

173.3

03/06/2024

15:02:58

1132

173.3

03/06/2024

15:05:42

1891

173.2

03/06/2024

15:07:36

1894

173

03/06/2024

15:09:25

2339

172.8

03/06/2024

15:09:35

297

172.8

03/06/2024

15:10:33

834

172.7

03/06/2024

15:10:33

700

172.7

03/06/2024

15:10:33

233

172.7

03/06/2024

15:12:04

588

173

03/06/2024

15:12:04

700

173

03/06/2024

15:12:04

700

173

03/06/2024

15:12:04

700

173

03/06/2024

15:12:46

1314

173

03/06/2024

15:12:46

700

173

03/06/2024

15:12:46

740

173

03/06/2024

15:15:06

1194

172.9

03/06/2024

15:15:06

391

172.9

03/06/2024

15:15:06

272

172.9

03/06/2024

15:21:03

509

172.9

03/06/2024

15:21:03

753

172.9

03/06/2024

15:21:03

700

172.9

03/06/2024

15:21:03

60

172.9

03/06/2024

15:22:03

1019

172.9

03/06/2024

15:22:03

700

172.9

03/06/2024

15:22:20

683

172.8

03/06/2024

15:24:04

1002

172.9

03/06/2024

15:24:38

248

172.9

03/06/2024

15:24:38

665

172.9

03/06/2024

15:27:10

4271

173.1

03/06/2024

15:27:10

316

173.1

03/06/2024

15:27:34

443

173

03/06/2024

15:27:34

700

173

03/06/2024

15:27:34

1762

173

03/06/2024

15:27:34

700

173.00

03/06/2024

15:27:34

200

173.00

03/06/2024

15:27:34

275

173.00

03/06/2024

15:27:37

100

173.00

03/06/2024

15:27:41

391

173.00

03/06/2024

15:29:41

1839

172.90

03/06/2024

15:34:41

700

172.90

03/06/2024

15:34:41

133

172.90

03/06/2024

15:35:10

357

172.90

03/06/2024

15:35:10

700

172.90

03/06/2024

15:36:34

2481

172.80

03/06/2024

15:41:03

700

173.00

03/06/2024

15:41:03

700

173.00

03/06/2024

15:41:03

700

173.00

03/06/2024

15:41:03

700

173.00

03/06/2024

15:41:03

470

173.00

03/06/2024

15:41:03

700

173.00

03/06/2024

15:41:41

1903

172.90

03/06/2024

15:41:41

150

172.90

03/06/2024

15:43:35

350

173.00

03/06/2024

15:43:35

2112

173.00

03/06/2024

15:43:35

41

173.00

03/06/2024

15:43:35

264

173.00

03/06/2024

15:47:34

132

172.90

03/06/2024

15:47:34

2188

172.90

03/06/2024

15:51:46

2508

173.00

03/06/2024

15:54:03

1198

172.80

03/06/2024

15:57:34

2235

172.90

03/06/2024

15:58:52

647

172.80

03/06/2024

15:59:52

381

172.80

03/06/2024

15:59:52

700

172.80

03/06/2024

15:59:52

700

172.80

03/06/2024

16:00:35

2228

172.70

03/06/2024

16:05:52

2487

172.40

03/06/2024

16:06:18

4

172.20

03/06/2024

16:06:19

1400

172.20

03/06/2024

16:06:19

700

172.20

03/06/2024

16:06:19

432

172.20

03/06/2024

16:06:19

232

172.20

03/06/2024

16:06:19

2300

172.20

03/06/2024

16:06:19

1996

172.20

03/06/2024

16:07:35

700

172.40

03/06/2024

16:07:35

700

172.40

03/06/2024

16:07:35

2683

172.40

03/06/2024

16:07:35

1644

172.40

03/06/2024

16:07:35

1103

172.40

03/06/2024

16:07:35

170

172.40

03/06/2024

16:07:36

700

172.40

03/06/2024

16:09:03

2312

172.40

03/06/2024

16:09:03

1867

172.50

03/06/2024

16:09:03

832

172.50

03/06/2024

16:14:06

1949

172.70

03/06/2024

16:14:06

1988

172.70

03/06/2024

16:14:06

4415

172.70

03/06/2024

16:14:06

1146

172.70

03/06/2024

16:14:06

1219

172.70

03/06/2024

16:14:06

1207

172.70

03/06/2024

16:14:06

1242

172.70

03/06/2024

16:17:46

5319

172.40

03/06/2024

16:18:09

396

172.30

03/06/2024

16:19:54

236

172.30

03/06/2024

16:19:54

1175

172.40

03/06/2024

16:19:54

7

172.40

03/06/2024

16:19:54

236

172.40

03/06/2024

16:19:54

129

172.40

03/06/2024

16:22:39

5750

172.60

03/06/2024

16:22:39

1100

172.60

03/06/2024

16:22:39

1063

172.60

03/06/2024

16:22:39

550

172.60

03/06/2024

16:22:39

600

172.60

03/06/2024

16:24:41

6

172.80

03/06/2024

16:25:26

104

172.80

03/06/2024

16:26:07

1298

173.00

03/06/2024

16:27:54

2160

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

711

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

700

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

1686

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

700

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

700

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

1400

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

700

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

2556

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

1372

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

588

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

1378

173.10

03/06/2024

16:27:54

598

173.10


© 2024 PR Newswire
