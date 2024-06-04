DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 04-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04 June 2024 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 3rd of June 2024 it purchased a total of 97,515 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 65,000 32,515 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7300 GBP1.4700 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6940 GBP1.4520 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7201 GBP1.4654

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,385,802 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2 1.6940 XDUB 08:26:14 00028967239TRDU1 1,860 1.7280 XDUB 08:33:07 00028967329TRDU1 131 1.7280 XDUB 08:33:07 00028967330TRDU1 1,952 1.7240 XDUB 08:33:18 00028967367TRDU1 1,956 1.7260 XDUB 08:33:18 00028967364TRDU1 1,902 1.7300 XDUB 09:20:02 00028968035TRDU1 4,160 1.7280 XDUB 09:20:17 00028968037TRDU1 3,763 1.7280 XDUB 10:01:35 00028968319TRDU1 28 1.7220 XDUB 10:14:10 00028968408TRDU1 1,786 1.7240 XDUB 10:20:57 00028968454TRDU1 391 1.7240 XDUB 10:20:57 00028968455TRDU1 778 1.7160 XDUB 10:44:28 00028968591TRDU1 1,931 1.7160 XDUB 10:47:53 00028968600TRDU1 1,866 1.7200 XDUB 11:12:18 00028968757TRDU1 1,000 1.7160 XDUB 12:01:59 00028969014TRDU1 2,909 1.7160 XDUB 12:01:59 00028969015TRDU1 3,889 1.7220 XDUB 12:49:22 00028969316TRDU1 718 1.7160 XDUB 13:19:56 00028969472TRDU1 1,306 1.7160 XDUB 13:20:49 00028969473TRDU1 1,134 1.7160 XDUB 13:20:49 00028969474TRDU1 558 1.7160 XDUB 13:20:49 00028969475TRDU1 323 1.7200 XDUB 13:59:33 00028969905TRDU1 1,059 1.7200 XDUB 13:59:33 00028969907TRDU1 1,010 1.7200 XDUB 13:59:33 00028969909TRDU1 1,059 1.7200 XDUB 13:59:33 00028969911TRDU1 240 1.7200 XDUB 13:59:33 00028969912TRDU1 2,049 1.7160 XDUB 14:03:10 00028969931TRDU1 1,209 1.7180 XDUB 14:47:12 00028970294TRDU1 4,743 1.7180 XDUB 14:47:12 00028970295TRDU1 1,980 1.7180 XDUB 14:47:12 00028970296TRDU1 1,915 1.7220 XDUB 15:06:05 00028970531TRDU1 1,889 1.7180 XDUB 15:08:57 00028970558TRDU1 502 1.7200 XDUB 15:22:05 00028970732TRDU1 954 1.7200 XDUB 15:22:05 00028970733TRDU1 534 1.7200 XDUB 15:25:42 00028970779TRDU1 1,393 1.7200 XDUB 15:34:11 00028970877TRDU1 1,169 1.7140 XDUB 15:54:14 00028971185TRDU1 1,153 1.7140 XDUB 15:54:14 00028971186TRDU1 614 1.7140 XDUB 15:57:20 00028971247TRDU1 1,823 1.7140 XDUB 15:57:20 00028971248TRDU1 2,024 1.7120 XDUB 16:04:47 00028971363TRDU1 1,243 1.7140 XDUB 16:23:52 00028971603TRDU1 857 1.7140 XDUB 16:23:52 00028971604TRDU1 1,238 1.7140 XDUB 16:23:52 00028971605TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 25 1.4680 XLON 08:33:18 00028967365TRDU1 4,247 1.4680 XLON 08:33:18 00028967366TRDU1 1,036 1.4700 XLON 09:30:17 00028968056TRDU1 1,251 1.4700 XLON 09:30:17 00028968057TRDU1 4,269 1.4700 XLON 10:29:21 00028968526TRDU1 404 1.4620 XLON 11:14:39 00028968771TRDU1 123 1.4620 XLON 11:14:39 00028968772TRDU1 54 1.4620 XLON 11:14:39 00028968773TRDU1 448 1.4620 XLON 11:14:39 00028968774TRDU1 1,300 1.4640 XLON 12:55:50 00028969348TRDU1 31 1.4640 XLON 13:12:38 00028969449TRDU1 1,728 1.4640 XLON 13:19:55 00028969469TRDU1 54 1.4640 XLON 13:19:55 00028969470TRDU1 667 1.4640 XLON 13:19:55 00028969471TRDU1 150 1.4660 XLON 13:55:40 00028969737TRDU1 54 1.4660 XLON 13:59:33 00028969901TRDU1 2,040 1.4660 XLON 13:59:33 00028969902TRDU1 495 1.4660 XLON 13:59:33 00028969903TRDU1 111 1.4660 XLON 13:59:33 00028969904TRDU1 3 1.4660 XLON 13:59:33 00028969906TRDU1 51 1.4660 XLON 13:59:33 00028969908TRDU1 1,446 1.4660 XLON 13:59:33 00028969910TRDU1 718 1.4620 XLON 14:10:36 00028969944TRDU1 2,119 1.4660 XLON 15:06:05 00028970530TRDU1 773 1.4640 XLON 15:06:07 00028970532TRDU1 1,200 1.4640 XLON 15:06:07 00028970533TRDU1 852 1.4640 XLON 15:06:08 00028970536TRDU1 1,447 1.4640 XLON 15:06:09 00028970537TRDU1 53 1.4640 XLON 15:06:09 00028970538TRDU1 1,255 1.4640 XLON 15:06:09 00028970539TRDU1 802 1.4640 XLON 15:06:09 00028970540TRDU1 772 1.4620 XLON 15:34:14 00028970880TRDU1 1,300 1.4620 XLON 15:34:14 00028970881TRDU1 249 1.4520 XLON 16:28:27 00028971674TRDU1 199 1.4520 XLON 16:28:48 00028971675TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)