Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

Dienstag, 04.06.2024
Weltklasse Entdeckung von strategischen Metallen: Hochgradiges Nickel, Kupfer, Gold und 5 weitere Metalle...
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
04.06.24
08:03 Uhr
1,690 Euro
-0,058
-3,32 %
Dow Jones News
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
04-Jun-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
04 June 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 3rd of June 2024 it purchased a total of 97,515 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     32,515 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.7300     GBP1.4700 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6940     GBP1.4520 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.7201     GBP1.4654

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 645,385,802 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares     Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
            2 1.6940        XDUB     08:26:14      00028967239TRDU1 
         1,860  1.7280        XDUB     08:33:07      00028967329TRDU1 
           131 1.7280        XDUB     08:33:07      00028967330TRDU1 
         1,952  1.7240        XDUB     08:33:18      00028967367TRDU1 
         1,956  1.7260        XDUB     08:33:18      00028967364TRDU1 
         1,902  1.7300        XDUB     09:20:02      00028968035TRDU1 
         4,160  1.7280        XDUB     09:20:17      00028968037TRDU1 
         3,763  1.7280        XDUB     10:01:35      00028968319TRDU1 
           28 1.7220        XDUB     10:14:10      00028968408TRDU1 
         1,786  1.7240        XDUB     10:20:57      00028968454TRDU1 
           391 1.7240        XDUB     10:20:57      00028968455TRDU1 
           778 1.7160        XDUB     10:44:28      00028968591TRDU1 
         1,931  1.7160        XDUB     10:47:53      00028968600TRDU1 
         1,866  1.7200        XDUB     11:12:18      00028968757TRDU1 
         1,000  1.7160        XDUB     12:01:59      00028969014TRDU1 
         2,909  1.7160        XDUB     12:01:59      00028969015TRDU1 
         3,889  1.7220        XDUB     12:49:22      00028969316TRDU1 
           718 1.7160        XDUB     13:19:56      00028969472TRDU1 
         1,306  1.7160        XDUB     13:20:49      00028969473TRDU1 
         1,134  1.7160        XDUB     13:20:49      00028969474TRDU1 
           558 1.7160        XDUB     13:20:49      00028969475TRDU1 
           323 1.7200        XDUB     13:59:33      00028969905TRDU1 
         1,059  1.7200        XDUB     13:59:33      00028969907TRDU1 
         1,010  1.7200        XDUB     13:59:33      00028969909TRDU1 
         1,059  1.7200        XDUB     13:59:33      00028969911TRDU1 
           240 1.7200        XDUB     13:59:33      00028969912TRDU1 
         2,049  1.7160        XDUB     14:03:10      00028969931TRDU1 
         1,209  1.7180        XDUB     14:47:12      00028970294TRDU1 
         4,743  1.7180        XDUB     14:47:12      00028970295TRDU1 
         1,980  1.7180        XDUB     14:47:12      00028970296TRDU1 
         1,915  1.7220        XDUB     15:06:05      00028970531TRDU1 
         1,889  1.7180        XDUB     15:08:57      00028970558TRDU1 
           502 1.7200        XDUB     15:22:05      00028970732TRDU1 
           954 1.7200        XDUB     15:22:05      00028970733TRDU1 
           534 1.7200        XDUB     15:25:42      00028970779TRDU1 
         1,393  1.7200        XDUB     15:34:11      00028970877TRDU1 
         1,169  1.7140        XDUB     15:54:14      00028971185TRDU1 
         1,153  1.7140        XDUB     15:54:14      00028971186TRDU1 
           614 1.7140        XDUB     15:57:20      00028971247TRDU1 
         1,823  1.7140        XDUB     15:57:20      00028971248TRDU1 
         2,024  1.7120        XDUB     16:04:47      00028971363TRDU1 
         1,243  1.7140        XDUB     16:23:52      00028971603TRDU1 
           857 1.7140        XDUB     16:23:52      00028971604TRDU1 
         1,238  1.7140        XDUB     16:23:52      00028971605TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares     Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
           25 1.4680        XLON     08:33:18      00028967365TRDU1 
         4,247  1.4680        XLON     08:33:18      00028967366TRDU1 
         1,036  1.4700        XLON     09:30:17      00028968056TRDU1 
         1,251  1.4700        XLON     09:30:17      00028968057TRDU1 
         4,269  1.4700        XLON     10:29:21      00028968526TRDU1 
           404 1.4620        XLON     11:14:39      00028968771TRDU1 
           123 1.4620        XLON     11:14:39      00028968772TRDU1 
           54 1.4620        XLON     11:14:39      00028968773TRDU1 
           448 1.4620        XLON     11:14:39      00028968774TRDU1 
         1,300  1.4640        XLON     12:55:50      00028969348TRDU1 
           31 1.4640        XLON     13:12:38      00028969449TRDU1 
         1,728  1.4640        XLON     13:19:55      00028969469TRDU1 
           54 1.4640        XLON     13:19:55      00028969470TRDU1 
           667 1.4640        XLON     13:19:55      00028969471TRDU1 
           150 1.4660        XLON     13:55:40      00028969737TRDU1 
           54 1.4660        XLON     13:59:33      00028969901TRDU1 
         2,040  1.4660        XLON     13:59:33      00028969902TRDU1 
           495 1.4660        XLON     13:59:33      00028969903TRDU1 
           111 1.4660        XLON     13:59:33      00028969904TRDU1 
            3 1.4660        XLON     13:59:33      00028969906TRDU1 
           51 1.4660        XLON     13:59:33      00028969908TRDU1 
         1,446  1.4660        XLON     13:59:33      00028969910TRDU1 
           718 1.4620        XLON     14:10:36      00028969944TRDU1 
         2,119  1.4660        XLON     15:06:05      00028970530TRDU1 
           773 1.4640        XLON     15:06:07      00028970532TRDU1 
         1,200  1.4640        XLON     15:06:07      00028970533TRDU1 
           852 1.4640        XLON     15:06:08      00028970536TRDU1 
         1,447  1.4640        XLON     15:06:09      00028970537TRDU1 
           53 1.4640        XLON     15:06:09      00028970538TRDU1 
         1,255  1.4640        XLON     15:06:09      00028970539TRDU1 
           802 1.4640        XLON     15:06:09      00028970540TRDU1 
           772 1.4620        XLON     15:34:14      00028970880TRDU1 
         1,300  1.4620        XLON     15:34:14      00028970881TRDU1 
           249 1.4520        XLON     16:28:27      00028971674TRDU1 
           199 1.4520        XLON     16:28:48      00028971675TRDU1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

789 1.4520        XLON     16:29:29      00028971676TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 325546 
EQS News ID:  1917017 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1917017&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
