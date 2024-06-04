

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 2-1/2-month lows of 1.0916 against the euro and 0.8943 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0904 and 0.8957, respectively.



Against the pound and the yen, the greenback slid to nearly a 3-month low of 1.2818 and more than a 2-week low of 155.80 from Monday's closing quotes of 1.2807 and 156.03, respectively.



The greenback slipped to more than a 2-week low of 0.6699 against the Australian dollar and nearly a 3-month low of 0.6198 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6689 and 0.6198, respectively.



Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged down to 1.3619 from Monday's closing value of 1.3627.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.10 against the euro, 0.87 against the franc, 1.29 against the pound, 152.00 against the yen, 0.67 against the aussie, 0.62 against the kiwi and 1.37 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken