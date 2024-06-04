Sectra adds IT solution for genomics in cancer diagnostics--first deployment at a US health system

LINKÖPING, Sweden, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company Sectra (STO: SECT B) has launched a new diagnostic IT module for genomics within molecular pathology, developed in collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania Health System in the US. The new solution, now clinically live, enables hospitals to predict how an individual cancer patient may respond to different treatments based on genomic information. This will in turn have the potential to significantly impact patient care. The solution will be integrated with Sectra's other solutions for radiology and pathology.

"An IT solution that efficiently allows healthcare providers to handle genomic sequencing marks a significant step forward for the adoption of personalized medicine. It will enable more patients to benefit from individually tailored treatments," says Fredrik Lysholm, General Manager, Business Unit Genomics IT at Sectra.

Analysis of genetic information, genomics, is increasingly used in healthcare today to better diagnose and treat patients. Individualized care based on, among other data, genetic information is often referred to as precision medicine and is a rapidly growing field.

The new solution from Sectra helps healthcare professionals analyze genetic information to enhance and speed up cancer diagnostics. The solution at Pennsylvania Health System is provided as a service, fully integrated with the medical record system, and Sectra takes full responsibility for the maintenance of the solution. This relieves IT burdens at the health system and allows them to fully harness the potential and value of genomic data. It is now commercially available in the US, with the University of Pennsylvania Health System being the first to implement it.

"Working to tailor a solution for genomic data that really fits the needs of a molecular pathology department underscores our commitment to advancing precision medicine, revolutionizing how we approach healthcare, particularly in cancer treatment," says Fredrik Lysholm.

He continues: "I look forward to further developing the product to ensure improved and continuous support for cancer diagnostics in the future."

The IT solution for genomic information is, despite not being based on images, a part of Sectra's enterprise imaging solution. The enterprise imaging solution provides a unified strategy for all imaging and associated needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution allows healthcare providers to grow from ology to ology and from enterprise to enterprise. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in 'Best in KLAS'.

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2022/2023 fiscal year totaled SEK 2,351 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, President and CEO, Sectra AB, +46 (0) 705 23 52 27

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/sectra/r/sectra-adds-it-solution-for-genomics-in-cancer-diagnostics-first-deployment-at-a-us-health-system,c3993040

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/sectra/i/sectra-has-launched-a-new-diagnostic-it-module-for-genomics,c3306528 Sectra has launched a new diagnostic IT module for genomics

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sectra-adds-it-solution-for-genomics-in-cancer-diagnosticsfirst-deployment-at-a-us-health-system-302162902.html