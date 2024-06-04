OpenX advances its ongoing initiative to combine the benefits of linear plus the performance enhancements of CTV.

OpenX Technologies, Inc., one of the world's leading omnichannel supply-side platforms, today announced the international expansion of TV by OpenX to Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In parallel, OpenX is enhancing TV by OpenX in the US to deliver future-proofed and differentiated data-driven curation to high-quality biddable CTV.

Global Expansion

The global expansion of TV by OpenX marks the first step toward transparent, biddable CTV in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain, and the United Kingdom, allowing buyers to continue to target viewers as they choose to watch CTV.

TV by OpenX exclusively consists of broadcast-quality and direct inventory, meaning there are no resellers, ad networks, fireplace apps, games, mobile, UGC, or other unintentional inventory included in the supply. This makes direct, premium, and targetable CTV inventory from global broadcasters and publishers available to buyers at scale.

By providing access to direct-sourced inventory, TV by OpenX improves transparency and control, while log-level reporting delivers complete visibility into impressions. This ensures that buyers can confidently deliver premium advertising experiences without extensive manual work and that publishers monetize their inventory more efficiently. Since its US launch in November, TV by OpenX publishers have seen a 22% increase in monetized impressions, proof that buyers are responding to the brand-safe, high-quality biddable environment of TV by OpenX.

This expansion is an important step in the TV by OpenX mission to protect the value of broadcaster and publisher inventory while providing transparency, ease of purchase, and incremental reach for buyers.

US Enhancements

While the first phase of TV by OpenX focused on transparency, this next step in OpenX's evolution of programmatic television buying combines future-proofed data-driven curation with high-quality, transparent, biddable CTV in the US.

As brands and agencies continue to invest in scatter to buy closer to campaign activation, TV by OpenX's US enhancements empower buyers to leverage the largest independent supply-side graph to target audiences across direct CTV inventory. In this next phase of TV by OpenX, data-driven, contextual, attention, and sustainability offerings power the direct activation of curated audiences at scale.

With TV by OpenX, US buyers can choose from any one of OpenX's 250+ data partners, including Captify, Samba TV, and TVision, to target an audience via CTV inventory using OpenX's cross-platform identity graph. This allows buyers to increase scale and optimize toward their desired campaign outcomes via their preferred DSP. Additionally, TV by OpenX enables political advertisers to reach high-value audiences on direct, premium supply this political cycle by leveraging ACR audiences from Samba TV.

"We're thrilled to build on the success of TV by OpenX, both in geographical expansion as well as in enhancing the US offering to deliver buyers more data-driven curation options," says Matt Sattel, SVP of buyer development at OpenX. "These innovations, among others, enable us to partner with the most premium CTV publishers and ultimately deliver exceptional results for buyers."

"We're excited to continue our partnership with OpenX as it expands its TV by OpenX initiative to deliver buyers data-driven curation capabilities within CTV," says Doug Cuesta, senior director, client strategy and operations at Captify. "The combination of direct, transparent inventory and the unique ability to match IDs to CTV devices provides differentiated value to buyers."

About OpenX

OpenX is an independent omni-channel supply-side platform (SSP) and a global leader in supply-side curation, transparency, and sustainability. Through its 100% cloud-based tech stack, OpenX powers advertising across CTV, app, mobile web, and desktop, enabling publishers to deliver marketers with improved performance and dynamic future-proofed solutions. With a 17-year track record of programmatic innovation, OpenX is a direct and trusted partner of the world's largest publishers, working with more than 130,000 premium publisher domains and over 100,000 advertisers. As the market leader in sustainability, OpenX was the first adtech company to be certified as CarbonNeutral and third-party verified for achieving its SBTi Net-Zero targets. Learn more at www.openx.com.

