Petrofac Limited: Petrofac shares restored to trading and publication of the Annual Accounts

DJ Petrofac Limited: Petrofac shares restored to trading and publication of the Annual Accounts 

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) 
Petrofac Limited: Petrofac shares restored to trading and publication of the Annual Accounts 
04-Jun-2024 / 07:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
4 June 2024 
 
PETROFAC SHARES RESTORED TO TRADING, PUBLICATION OF ANNUAL ACCOUNTS 
Petrofac announces that, following publication of the Group's accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, the 
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has restored the Company's Ordinary Shares to the premium listing segment of the 
Official List of the FCA and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with effect from 08.00 on 4 
June 2024. 
 
A copy of the Company's annual financial report is available on the website of the National Storage Mechanism. A copy 
of the Group's financial statements, as published on 31 May 2024, can be found on the Company's website here. 
 
ENDS 
 
For further information contact: 
Petrofac: 
James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations 
James.boothroyd@petrofac.com 
Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications 
Sophie.reid@petrofac.com 
Teneo (for Petrofac): 
+44 (0) 207 353 4200 
petrofac@teneo.com 
 
NOTES TO EDITORS 
Petrofac 
Petrofac is a leading international service provider to the energy industry, with a diverse client portfolio including 
many of the world's leading energy companies. 
Petrofac designs, builds, manages, and maintains oil, gas, refining, petrochemicals and renewable energy 
infrastructure. Our purpose is to enable our clients to meet the world's evolving energy needs. Our four values - 
driven, agile, respectful, and open - are at the heart of everything we do. 
Petrofac's core markets are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and the UK North Sea, where we have built 
a long and successful track record of safe, reliable, and innovative execution, underpinned by a cost effective and 
local delivery model with a strong focus on in-country value. We operate in several other significant markets, 
including India, South East Asia and the United States. We have 8,600 employees based across 31 offices globally. 
Petrofac is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (symbol: PFC). 
For additional information, please refer to the Petrofac website at www.petrofac.com 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: STR - Petrofac 
TIDM:     PFC 
LEI Code:   2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
Sequence No.: 325547 
EQS News ID:  1917069 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1917069&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 04, 2024 02:44 ET (06:44 GMT)

