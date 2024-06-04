

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in April, according to the results of the labor force survey, published by Destatis on Tuesday.



The unemployment rate held steady at adjusted 3.2 percent in April. The number of unemployed decreased only 1,000 or 0.1 percent to 1.42 million.



The unadjusted unemployment also totaled 1.42 million. This was up by 67,000 or 4.9 percent from April 2023.The jobless rate rose to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent last year.



Further, data showed that employment increased 25,000 or 0.1 percent on the previous month. Roughly 45.8 million persons resident in Germany were in employment.



