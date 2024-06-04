DJ Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc (COMU LN) Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Bloomberg Equal-weight Commodity ex-Agriculture UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 23.5549 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 71284686 CODE: COMU LN ISIN: LU1829218749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1829218749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: COMU LN Sequence No.: 325704 EQS News ID: 1917411 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 04, 2024 03:19 ET (07:19 GMT)