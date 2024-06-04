DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc (LEMA LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 51.1208 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29337726 CODE: LEMA LN ISIN: LU2573967036 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2573967036 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMA LN Sequence No.: 325789 EQS News ID: 1917587 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

