DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (JPX4 LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-Jun-2024 / 09:26 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 03-Jun-2024 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 7521.5564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8912898 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU2233156749 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2233156749 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 325770 EQS News ID: 1917549 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

June 04, 2024 03:27 ET (07:27 GMT)