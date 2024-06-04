

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited cues from upcoming ECB rate decision and jobs data from the U.S.



Meanwhile, Germany's unemployment rate remained unchanged in April, according to the results of the labor force survey, published by Destatis earlier today.



The unemployment rate held steady at adjusted 3.2 percent in April.



The number of unemployed decreased only 1,000 or 0.1 percent to 1.42 million. The jobless rate rose to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent last year.



The benchmark DAX was down 116 points, or 0.6 percent, at 18,492 after rising 0.6 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Telekom AG shares fell 2 percent after Germany's state-owned investment bank KfW said has initiated the sale of 110 million shares of the company.



