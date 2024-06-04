Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 7.5% Clearway Energy A Class 7.2% NextEnergy Solar Fund 5.6% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.1% Bonheur 5.0% Drax Group 5.0% RWE 4.5% SSE 4.5% Grenergy Renovables 4.3% Cadeler 4.2% Foresight Solar Fund 3.8% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 3.5% AES 3.2% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 3.0% Northland Power 2.9% National Grid 2.5% Enefit Green 2.4% US Solar Fund 1.9% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 1.9% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 1.8% Greencoat Renewable 1.7% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.6% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.5% Polaris Renewable Energy 1.5% 7C Solarparken 1.4% Harmony Energy Income Trust 1.3% MPC Energy Solutions 1.3% Algonquin Power & Utilities 1.3% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 1.2% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 1.2% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 0.8% Serena Energia 0.8% VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities 0.8% Boralex 0.6% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.6% Innergex Renewable 0.4% Clean Energy Fuels 0.3% Fusion Fuel Green 0.2% National Grid (Rights) 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%

At close of business on 31 May 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 38.3% Renewable energy developers 30.4% Renewable focused utilities 9.0% Energy storage 5.7% Biomass generation and production 5.0% Electricity networks 2.6% Renewable technology and service 4.4% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 2.7% Renewable Fuels 0.3% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.7%