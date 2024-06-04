Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Weltklasse Entdeckung von strategischen Metallen: Hochgradiges Nickel, Kupfer, Gold und 5 weitere Metalle...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.06.2024 11:12 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 31 May 2024 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind7.5%
Clearway Energy A Class7.2%
NextEnergy Solar Fund5.6%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.1%
Bonheur5.0%
Drax Group5.0%
RWE4.5%
SSE4.5%
Grenergy Renovables4.3%
Cadeler4.2%
Foresight Solar Fund3.8%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund3.5%
AES3.2%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund3.0%
Northland Power2.9%
National Grid2.5%
Enefit Green2.4%
US Solar Fund1.9%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables1.9%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure1.8%
Greencoat Renewable1.7%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.6%
GCP Infrastructure Investments1.5%
Polaris Renewable Energy1.5%
7C Solarparken1.4%
Harmony Energy Income Trust1.3%
MPC Energy Solutions1.3%
Algonquin Power & Utilities1.3%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust1.2%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente1.2%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc0.8%
Serena Energia0.8%
VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities0.8%
Boralex0.6%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.6%
Innergex Renewable0.4%
Clean Energy Fuels0.3%
Fusion Fuel Green0.2%
National Grid (Rights)0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%

At close of business on 31 May 2024 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £39.2 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & investment companies38.3%
Renewable energy developers30.4%
Renewable focused utilities9.0%
Energy storage5.7%
Biomass generation and production5.0%
Electricity networks2.6%
Renewable technology and service4.4%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency2.7%
Renewable Fuels0.3%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom34.2%
Europe (ex UK)32.0%
Global14.2%
North America14.3%
Latin America3.6%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.7%
100%


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.