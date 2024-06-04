Munich (ots) -Under the support of the International Trade Administration, MOEA, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) proudly announces Taiwan's expanded participation at The Smarter E Europe 2024. For the first time, TAITRA will host pavilions at both Intersolar and Power2Drive, highlighting its influence and innovation in the solar and EV charging industries.Seventeen premier Taiwanese companies will showcase their cutting-edge solutions and products, highlighting Taiwan's strengths in renewable energy and EV charging infrastructure. We cordially invite global buyers to visit the Taiwan Solar Pavilion at A3.630 and the Taiwan Power2Drive Pavilion at C6.260 to experience the latest innovations and engage with industry leaders.Highlights of the Intersolar Taiwan Pavilion:1. Solar Panels: Motech Industries Inc. and URECO will display latest high-efficiency solar modules and technology.2. Solar Components: JY Aluminum Solar Frames, Solarjoin Technology Inc., Jin-Xin Solar, Jet Optoelectronics, Jet Mechanic, J-System, and Tech Stell will showcase a range of PV ribbon, mounting components and solar innovations.3. Energy Storage: Etica Battery will present their advanced energy storage systems.Highlights of the Power2Drive Pavilion:Key Exhibitors: SINTRONES Technology Corp., Saing Ei Corp./MYTORQ, K.S. Terminals Inc., and Vertexcom Technology Inc. will feature advanced EV charging solutions and infrastructure.TAITRA continues to support Taiwanese enterprises in expanding their global reach by connecting them with international buyers, media, and companies in the renewable energy and EV sectors.Event Details:Date: June 19-21, 2024Location: Messe MünchenPavilions: Taiwan Solar at A3.630 and Taiwan Power2Drive at C6.260For more information: visit https://taiwan-pavilion.taitra.org.tw/smarterE2024Explore Taiwan's pioneering solar and EV charging solutions at The Smarter E Europe 2024 and discover how Taiwanese innovation is shaping the future of renewable energy and electric mobility.Contact:Nana DiEmail: nanadi@taitra.org.twPhone: +886-2-2725-5200 ext.1518Original-Content von: TAITRA, übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/118339/5793423