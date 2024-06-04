

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday to extend losses from a four-month low hit in the previous session on worries about increased supply later in 2024.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell 1.5 percent to $76.18 a barrel while WTI crude futures were down 2.1 percent at $72.64.



Both benchmarks fell more than 3 percent on Monday, weighed down by an announcement by OPEC+ that the group will begin phasing out voluntary production cuts over the next one year.



The OPEC's decision to phase out production cuts will see more than 500,000 bpd of crude returning to the market by December. 1.8 million bpd would come back by June of 2025.



Demand worries also weighed on prices as investors reassessed the strength of the U.S. economy in light of weak economic data released overnight.



U.S. manufacturing activity slowed for a second straight month in May and construction spending fell unexpectedly for a second consecutive month in April - adding to signs the world's largest economy is gradually slowing down.



