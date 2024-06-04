Anzeige
WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739
Tradegate
04.06.24
10:33 Uhr
65,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,52 %
PR Newswire
04.06.2024 12:18 Uhr
Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Ashtead Group plc

4th June 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Announcement of Q4 Results

Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30th April 2024 will be announced on 18th June 2024.

A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9:30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.

Further enquiries:

Ashtead Group plc

Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700

Maitland

Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151


