Ashtead Group Plc - Notice of Results
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
Ashtead Group plc
4th June 2024
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC
Announcement of Q4 Results
Ashtead Group plc announces that its fourth quarter results for the period ended 30th April 2024 will be announced on 18th June 2024.
A live webcast of the analyst and investor presentation will be broadcast from 9:30am in the morning via the investor centre on the Company's website.
Further enquiries:
Ashtead Group plc
Will Shaw - 0207 726 9700
Maitland
Sam Cartwright - 0207 379 5151