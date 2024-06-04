

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Equinor ASA (EQNR) Tuesday announced the selling of 19.5 percent interests in production licenses PL 048E of Eirin field, and PL 1201 to PGNiG Upstream Norway AS for a balanced partnership with the Gina Krog field.



Equinor noted that 'Together with the electrification of the platform, the Eirin development will extend the lifetime of the Gina Krog field, which supplies gas to Europe with low emissions from production and transport.'



Any discoveries in the production license PL 1201 could make use of Eirin's infrastructure and be tied back to the Gina Krog platform.



