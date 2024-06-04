NanoViricides, Inc.: The Sustained, Slow Declining, Blood Concentration Profile of NV-387 Enables Infrequent Dosing for Strong Antiviral Effect

A First-In-Class, Broad-Spectrum Antiviral Agent Intending To Revolutionize Treatment of Viral Infections Including RSV, COVID, Influenzas and More

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE Amer.:NNVC) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage global leader in broad-spectrum antiviral nanomedicines, reports on the highly desirable blood concentration profile of its lead clinical stage broad-spectrum antiviral agent NV-387 upon intravenous (I.V.) administration in a non-human primate (NHP) animal model.

The Company has found that its lead nanoviricide broad-spectrum antiviral drug candidate NV-387, when given as a slow bolus intravenous infusion, resulted in a relatively flat plateau of blood concentration of the drug with very slow decline over a 24 hour period in a cynomolgus monkey model.

The maximum concentration as well as the plateau concentration increased in a dose-dependent manner, as expected.

This sustained drug level in the blood stream for a relatively long period of time enables infrequent dosing. It is the result of the unique polymeric design of NV-387. NV-387 is a "chemical nanomachine". It is made up of polymer with its size chosen to minimize loss by renal filtration.

The observed pharmacokinetic profile of NV-387 supports a once-daily or less frequent dosing regimen.

The Company has already developed an injectable formulation of NV-387, namely NV-387 Solution for Injection, Infusion, and Inhalation.

An injection of NV-387 would be useful for moderate to severe illness, especially because of the sustained blood profile that requires infrequent dosing.

An infusion would be suitable for severely ill hospitalized patients.

Importantly, this NV-387 Solution can be readily delivered directly into the lungs of a patient using a simple handheld nebulizer over a period of a few minutes. Such delivery can enable direct attack on the virus where such attack is most needed in the cases of severe lung infection.

The utility of NV-387 is extremely broad, reminiscent of the utility of antibiotics.

We have found that NV-387 could cure lethal lung infection in RSV infected animals even with an oral dose. There is no approved drug for RSV treatment other than the toxic, last resort drug ribavirin, which was not very effective in this lethal study compared to NV-387.

We have also found that NV-387 IV administration as well as PO (Oral) administration was substantially superior to each of the approved drugs Tamiflu, Rapivab and Xofluza in an Influenza A/H3N2 lethal lung infection model.

We believe that NV-387 is expected to possess similar strong antiviral activity against Influenza A/H5N1 "Bird Flu" viruses as well. Our belief is based on the putative mechanism of NV-387. NV-387 is a host-mimetic, direct acting antiviral designed as decoy, to look like a cell decorated with sulfated proteoglycans, to which over 90% of human pathogenic viruses including H5N1 are known to bind.

We have found that NV-387 has strong antiviral activity against all tested coronaviruses, including SARS-CoV-2 pseudovirions. NV-387 was substantially more effective than remdesivir in a lethal coronavirus infection animal study. We believe that NV-387 has a strong potential for the treatment of COVID as well as "Long COVID".

COVID continues to cause substantially more fatalities annually than Influenza viruses. Long COVID has substantial personal as well as societal costs. Available drug, Paxlovid (Pfizer) has significant limitations for patient suitability. Thus a new drug against COVID and Long COVID is sorely needed.

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") (www.nanoviricides.com) is a development stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide® class of drug candidates are designed to specifically attack enveloped virus particles and to dismantle them. Additionally, nanoviricides mimick the host-side features that the viruses continue to require in spite of mutations, and therefore the viruses would be highly unlikely to escape the nanvoricide drugs.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387 (drug product NV-CoV-2) for the treatment of RSV, COVID-19, Long COVID, Influenza, Bird Flu H5N1, and other respiratory viral infections. NV-387 has successfully completed a Phase 1a/1b human clinical trial in healthy subjects with no reported adverse events even at the highest and repeated dosages. This trial was conducted by the drug sponsor, Karveer Meditech Pvt. Ltd., our licensee and collaborator in India.

The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials for treatment of RSV infection.

Our other advanced candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles rash, HSV-1 "cold sores" and HSV-2 "genital ulcers". The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others.

As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

