Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 4, 2024) - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) (OTC Pink: MDNGF) (the "Company" or "Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce the appointment of Margot Naudie to the Company's Advisory Board.

Al Fabbro, Midnight Sun's President & CEO, stated: "On behalf of the directors and management, I would like to welcome Margot to our team. I believe her depth of capital markets experience, specializing in natural resources, will be invaluable as we move our Solwezi Project forward. 2024 has already been a pivotal year for Midnight Sun. We have unveiled our two-fold attack plan: a significant earn-in with KoBold Metals and working together with First Quantum Minerals to aggressively explore two separate target areas, to unlock the tremendous value that we believe exists at Solwezi - and we are well financed to execute this vision. To complement these plans, we have continued to advance our organization by adding team members that I believe are top talents in our industry. We look forward to working with Margot, to her insights and the contributions she will make, as we advance our Zambian copper assets."

Ms. Naudie stated "Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to evaluate, advise, and invest in projects the world over. It is a rare opportunity to have a project located in a top mining jurisdiction, surrounded by world-class mines and operators, with the right geology and multiple discoveries to date. I believe that Midnight Sun has all the key pieces in place, and I am incredibly pleased to be a part of both this team and this outstanding project."

Ms. Naudie is currently the President of Elephant Capital Inc. She has more than 25 years of capital markets experience with expertise as a Senior Portfolio Manager for North American and global natural resource portfolios. She has held senior roles at leading asset management firms including TD Asset Management, Marret Asset Management Inc., and the Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board. She was cited as a Brendan Wood TopGun Investment Mind (Platinum) for five consecutive years. Margot has a Bachelor of Arts in Politics and Economics from McGill University, an MBA from Richard Ivey School of Business, and is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter holder.

About Midnight Sun

Midnight Sun is focused on exploring our flagship Solwezi Project, located in Zambia. Situated in the heart of the Zambia-Congo Copperbelt, the second largest copper producing region in the world, our property is vast and highly prospective. Our Solwezi Project is surrounded by world-class producing copper mines, including Africa's largest copper mining complex right next door, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine. Led by an experienced geological team with multiple discoveries and mines around the world to their credit, Midnight Sun intends to find and develop Zambia's next generational copper deposit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF MIDNIGHT SUN MINING CORP.

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

For Further Information Contact:

Adrian O'Brien

Director of Marketing and Communications

Tel: +1 604 809 6890

Em: adrian@midnightsunmining.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that are based on expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as at the date of this news release. The information in this news release about the timing and ability of the Company and the earn-in agreement with KoBold; and any other information herein that is not a historical fact may be "forward looking statements". Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (which may, but not always, include phrases such as "anticipates", "plans", "scheduled", "believed" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements and are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211633

SOURCE: Midnight Sun Mining Corp.