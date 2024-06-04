

16 top-tier Park companies present their cutting-edge research, products and services, including a debut of InnoHK's Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development in the international arena HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 June 2024 - The Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) is leading a delegation of 16 elite park companies to the BIO International Convention (BIO 2024) in San Diego, USA, from 3 to 6 June 2024. Marking a notable return to the world's largest biotechnology partnering event since 2019, HKSTP aims to bolster Hong Kong's stature as a global biotech hub, facilitating commercialisation, and attracting companies, talent and investors.



Led by HKSTP, 16 top-tier park companies showcase top biotech innovations and attract global partners and fundings at US BIO 2024. A dynamic 1,000-square-foot Hong Kong Pavilion displays groundbreaking products and services and facilitates over 80 One-on-One partnering meetings.

Gathering over 20,000 industry leaders from 88 countries, the annual BIO International Convention encompasses the entire spectrum of biotechnology from early discovery, clinical trials, manufacturing, business development, investment and marketing.



HKSTP has unveiled a dynamic 1,000-square-foot Pavilion to display groundbreaking products and services and facilitate over 80 One-on-One partnering meetings. The Pavilion spotlights an array of companies spanning multiple biotechnology segments including two centres under Health@InnoHK, six HKSTP's IncuBio startups, and eight therapeutic enterprises. Together, these exhibitors underscore the diverse scope and innovative strength of Hong Kong's biotech sector.



The inclusion of the Centre for Chinese Herbal Medicine Drug Development from InnoHK marks the first time that a traditional Chinese herbal medicine developer has participated, illustrating to the world the modernisation of Chinese medicine and its major breakthroughs in disease treatment.



Dr Grace Lau, Head of Institute for Translational Research of HKSTP said, "HKSTP is committed to propelling our park companies onto the global stage, enhancing their visibility and connectivity with industry leaders. Our presence at BIO 2024 will further support their commercialisation efforts by facilitating direct interactions with global investors and funding bodies."



Other key features of BIO 2024 include the 60-minute APAC Summit session, where HKSTP, in collaboration with InvestHK, will outline Hong Kong as a pivotal gateway to both mainland China and global markets for the biotech industry; and a 13-minute Global Innovation Hub presentation for the delegation to increase exposure and showcase Hong Kong's biotech ecosystem.



Albert Wong, CEO of HKSTP said, "We are thrilled to once again demonstrate Hong Kong's enormous strength and potential in biotechnology at BIO 2024. Hong Kong provides the ideal launchpad for biotech companies to scale globally. With our strategic location in the Greater Bay Area, robust R&D capabilities, and immense financial backings and supporting policies from the HKSAR government, Hong Kong is accelerating its development as a global biotech powerhouse."



Through targeted scouting and networking opportunities at the convention, HKSTP is dedicated to identifying potential overseas biotech companies considering establishing operations in Hong Kong. This proactive stance highlights HKSTP's commitment to enriching its biotech cluster.



On 7 June, the delegation and park companies will also participate in a biotechnology tour in Los Angeles to meet with key organisations such as ScaleHealth, and visits to Hatch Lab, UCLA Clinical and Translational Research Institute and LA BioSpace, fostering further collaboration and insight into Southern California's vibrant biotech ecosystem.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) was established in 2001 to create a thriving I&T ecosystem grooming 12 unicorns, more than 14,000 research professionals and over 1,800 technology companies from 28 countries and regions focused on developing healthtech, AI and robotics, fintech and smart city technologies, etc.



Our growing innovation ecosystem offers comprehensive support to attract and nurture talent, accelerate and commercialise innovation for technology ventures, with the I&T journey built around our key locations of Hong Kong Science Park in Shatin, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong and three modern InnoParks in Tai Po, Tseung Kwan O and Yuen Long realising a vision of new industrialisation for Hong Kong, where sectors including advanced manufacturing, micro-electronics and biotechnology are being reimagined.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch in Futian, Shenzhen plays positive roles in connecting the world and the mainland with our proximity, strengthening cross-border exchange to bring advantages in attracting global talent and allowing possibilities for the development of technology companies in seven key areas: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech and sustainability, with both dry and wet laboratories, co-working space, conference and exhibition facilities, and more.



Through our R&D infrastructure, startup support and enterprise services, commercialisation and investment expertise, partnership networks and talent traction, HKSTP continues contribute in establishing I&T as a pillar of growth for Hong Kong.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org .





