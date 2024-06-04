Anzeige
04.06.2024 13:06 Uhr
Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

04 June 2024

It is announced that at the close of business on 3rd June 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

3rd June 2024 57.86p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 57.70p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916


