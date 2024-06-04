Bath & Body Works, Inc.: Bath & Body Works Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

Net Sales of $1.4 Billion Exceeded Guidance

Gina Boswell, CEO of Bath & Body Works, commented, "We delivered a better-than-expected start to the year with net sales and earnings per share above the high-end of our guidance range. We are particularly excited with the success of our product introductions and newness, which drove the performance of both our core business and new adjacencies. Our focus on building strong brand awareness and engagement is delivering greater customer retention and loyalty. With our strong start to the year, we are pleased to narrow our full-year guidance range while raising the midpoint for both the top- and bottom-lines. I am proud of the way our team is executing on our strategic initiatives, and looking ahead, we remain confident in our ability to deliver long-term profitable growth."

First Quarter 2024 Results

The company reported net sales of $1,384 million for the quarter ended May 4, 2024, a decrease of 0.9% compared to net sales of $1,396 million for the quarter ended April 29, 2023. The change in year-over-year net sales benefited by approximately 200 basis points from the shifted fiscal calendar as expected, offset by an impact of approximately 170 basis points resulting from weaker than expected results from certain international markets.

The company reported earnings per diluted share of $0.38 for the first quarter 2024, compared to $0.35 for the same period of the prior year. First quarter operating income was $187 million compared to $181 million last year, and net income was $87 million compared to $81 million last year.

Reported first quarter 2023 results include a $7 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $2 million) associated with the early extinguishment of debt.

On an adjusted basis, which excludes the 2023 gain noted above, earnings per diluted share for the first quarter 2024 increased 15% to $0.38 compared to $0.33 last year, and net income was $87 million compared to $76 million last year.

At the conclusion of this press release is a reconciliation of reported-to-adjusted results, including a description of the significant items.

2024 Guidance

For fiscal 2024, the company has narrowed its guidance by raising the midpoint for both the top-and bottom-lines and is now forecasting net sales to range between a decline of 2.5% to flat, relative to $7,429 million of net sales in fiscal 2023. The 53rd week in fiscal 2023 represents a headwind of approximately 100 basis points to net sales growth in fiscal 2024. Full-year 2024 earnings per diluted share is now expected to be between $3.05 and $3.35, compared to earnings per diluted share of $3.84 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $3.27 in fiscal 2023. The company's full-year guidance includes the anticipated impact of approximately $300 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases.

The company expects second quarter 2024 net sales to range between a decline of 2% to flat, compared to $1,559 million in the second quarter 2023. Second quarter earnings per diluted share is expected to be between $0.31 and $0.36, compared to earnings per diluted share of $0.43 and adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.40 in the second quarter 2023. The company's second quarter guidance includes the anticipated impact of approximately $75 million of cash deployed towards share repurchases.

The company's second quarter and full-year guidance excludes the impact of any future debt repurchase activity.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) First Quarter 2024 2023 Net Sales $ 1,384 $ 1,396 Costs of Goods Sold, Buying and Occupancy (778 ) (800 ) Gross Profit 606 596 General, Administrative and Store Operating Expenses (419 ) (415 ) Operating Income 187 181 Interest Expense (82 ) (89 ) Other Income 13 20 Income Before Income Taxes 118 112 Provision for Income Taxes 31 31 Net Income $ 87 $ 81 Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.38 $ 0.35 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 226 230

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In millions) May 4,

2024 April 29,

2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 855 $ 1,046 Accounts Receivable, Net 121 145 Inventories 814 771 Other 127 118 Total Current Assets 1,917 2,080 Property and Equipment, Net 1,183 1,223 Operating Lease Assets 1,047 1,072 Goodwill 628 628 Trade Name 165 165 Deferred Income Taxes 143 37 Other Assets 138 158 Total Assets $ 5,221 $ 5,363 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 403 $ 426 Accrued Expenses and Other 489 585 Current Operating Lease Liabilities 186 165 Income Taxes 143 101 Total Current Liabilities 1,221 1,277 Deferred Income Taxes 147 168 Long-term Debt 4,282 4,781 Long-term Operating Lease Liabilities 990 1,032 Other Long-term Liabilities 257 275 Total Equity (Deficit) (1,676 ) (2,170 ) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit) $ 5,221 $ 5,363

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In millions) First Quarter 2024 2023 Operating Activities: Net Income $ 87 $ 81 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities: Depreciation of Long-lived Assets 71 63 Share-based Compensation Expense 12 7 Loss (Gain) on Extinguishment of Debt 1 (7 ) Changes in Assets and Liabilities: Accounts Receivable 103 81 Inventories (105 ) (63 ) Accounts Payable, Accrued Expenses and Other (101 ) (113 ) Income Taxes Payable 25 23 Other Assets and Liabilities (17 ) (28 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 76 44 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures (46 ) (93 ) Other Investing Activities - (1 ) Net Cash Used for Investing Activities (46 ) (94 ) Financing Activities: Payments for Long-term Debt (110 ) (74 ) Repurchases of Common Stock (96 ) - Dividends Paid (45 ) (46 ) Tax Payments related to Share-based Awards (7 ) (8 ) Other Financing Activities (1 ) (7 ) Net Cash Used for Financing Activities (259 ) (135 ) Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash and Cash Equivalents - (1 ) Net Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents (229 ) (186 ) Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Year 1,084 1,232 Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 855 $ 1,046

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. ADJUSTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share amounts) First Quarter 2024 2023 Reconciliation of Reported Net Income to Adjusted Net Income Reported Net Income $ 87 $ 81 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - (7 ) Tax Effect of Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - 2 Adjusted Net Income $ 87 $ 76 Reconciliation of Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share to Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Reported Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.38 $ 0.35 Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - (0.03 ) Tax Effect of Gain on Extinguishment of Debt - 0.01 Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share $ 0.38 $ 0.33 See Notes to Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Measures to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC.

NOTES TO RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited)

The "Adjusted Financial Information" provided in the attached reflects the following non-GAAP financial measures:

Fiscal 2024

There were no adjustments to results in the first quarter of 2024.

Fiscal 2023

In the first quarter of 2023, adjusted results exclude a:

$7 million pre-tax gain ($5 million net of tax of $2 million), included in other income, associated with the early extinguishment of outstanding notes.



The adjusted financial information should not be construed as an alternative to the results determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Further, the company's definitions of adjusted income information may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted financial information provides additional information to investors to facilitate the comparison of past and present operations. While it is not possible to predict future results, management believes the adjusted financial information is useful for the assessment of the operations of the company because the adjusted items are not indicative of the company's ongoing operations due to their size and nature. Additionally, management uses adjusted financial information as key performance measures for the purpose of evaluating performance internally. The adjusted financial information should be read in conjunction with the company's historical financial statements and notes thereto contained in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K.

BATH & BODY WORKS, INC. First Quarter 2024 Total Sales (In millions): First Quarter 2024 2023 %

Inc/(Dec) Stores - U.S. and Canada (a) $ 1,065 $ 1,034 3.0 % Direct - U.S. and Canada 261 280 (6.8 %) International (b) 58 82 (29.3 %) Total Bath & Body Works $ 1,384 $ 1,396 (0.9 %) (a) Results include fulfilled buy online-pick up in store orders. (b) Results include royalties associated with franchised stores and wholesale sales.

Total Company-operated Stores:



Stores

Stores

2/3/2024

Opened

Closed 5/4/2024

United States 1,739 16 (11 ) 1,744 Canada 111 - - 111 Total Bath & Body Works 1,850 16 (11 ) 1,855

Total Partner-operated Stores: