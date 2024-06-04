Designer Brands Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Consolidated gross profit margin rose 80 basis points over the same period last year, driven by the Brand Portfolio Segment

Net sales growth in performance and leisure footwear in the U.S. Retail segment outpaced the balance of the footwear market

Company reaffirms full year 2024 guidance

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) (the "Company," "we," "us," "our," and "Designer Brands"), one of the world's largest designers, producers, and retailers of footwear and accessories, today announced financial results for the three months ended May 4, 2024.

"This quarter, we were pleased to deliver results in line with our expectations for this quarter, as we gain traction on our path to returning Designer Brands to growth," stated Doug Howe, Chief Executive Officer. "I am proud of the way our teams are embracing the strategic initiatives that we are implementing across the business as we work to transform into a more efficient and synergistic organization. According to Circana, we outperformed the overall market dollar sales in the performance, leisure, and kids categories, which we believe is a testament to the strength of our new strategy."

Howe continued, "Moving forward, we will continue to prioritize our strategic commitments to revitalize our assortment, elevate marketing, and enhance the in-store and digital experience, while exploring areas to further rationalize our cost base appropriately, streamline our operations, and drive greater efficiencies. We believe that we are on solid footing as we enter the summer months and are pleased to reaffirm our guidance for 2024."

First Quarter Operating Results (Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons are to the first quarter of 2023)

Net sales increased 0.6% to $746.6 million.

Total comparable sales decreased by 2.5%.

Gross profit increased to $245.1 million versus $237.7 million last year, and gross margin was 32.8% compared to 32.0% for the same period last year.

Reported net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. was $0.8 million, or diluted earnings per share ("EPS") of $0.01, including net after-tax charges of $0.07 per diluted share from adjusted items, primarily related to restructuring and integration costs.

Adjusted net income was $4.8 million, or adjusted diluted EPS of $0.08.

Liquidity

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $43.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024, compared to $50.6 million at the end of the same period last year, with $187.8 million available for borrowings under our senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, as amended. Debt totaled $476.1 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024 compared to $390.3 million at the end of the same period last year.

The Company ended the first quarter with inventories of $620.5 million compared to $637.4 million at the end of the same period last year.

Dividend

On May 15, 2024, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A and Class B common shares. The dividend will be paid on June 18, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 5, 2024.

Store Openings and Closings

During the first quarter of 2024, in the United States ("U.S.") we opened one store and in Canada we acquired 28 Rubino stores, opened five stores, and closed one store, resulting in a total of 500 stores in the U.S. and 175 stores in Canada as of May 4, 2024.

Reaffirming 2024 Financial Outlook

The Company is reaffirming the following guidance for the full year 2024:

Metric

Guidance Designer Brands Net Sales Growth

Low-single digits Adjusted Diluted EPS

$0.70 - $0.80

Forward-looking adjusted diluted EPS for 2024 excludes potential charges or gains that may be recorded during the fiscal year, including among other things: (1) restructuring and integration costs, including severance charges; (2) acquisition-related costs; (3) impairment charges; (4) foreign currency transaction losses; (5) the net tax impact of such items; (6) the change in the valuation allowance on deferred tax assets; and (7) net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest. A reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP earnings guidance to the comparable GAAP measure is not provided, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K, because the impact and timing of these potential charges or gains is inherently uncertain and difficult to predict and is unavailable without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. Such items are uncertain and could have a substantial impact on GAAP measures of our financial performance.

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. SEGMENT RESULTS (unaudited)



Net Sales









Three months ended







(dollars in thousands) May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

Change

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% Segment net sales:





















U.S. Retail $ 621,367

79.6 %

$ 612,886

80.7 %

$ 8,481

1.4 % Canada Retail 55,512

7.1 %

53,955

7.1 %

1,557

2.9 % Brand Portfolio 104,130

13.3 %

92,983

12.2 %

11,147

12.0 % Total segment net sales 781,009

100.0 %

759,824

100.0 %

21,185

2.8 % Elimination of intersegment net sales (34,413)





(17,742)





(16,671)

94.0 % Consolidated net sales $ 746,596





$ 742,082





$ 4,514

0.6 % Net Sales by Brand Categories (in thousands) U.S. Retail

Canada Retail(2)

Brand Portfolio

Eliminations

Consolidated Three months ended May 4, 2024

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 105,014

$ 8,360

$ 13,930

$ -

$ 127,304 External customer wholesale, commission income, and other -

-

55,787

-

55,787 Intersegment wholesale -

-

34,413

(34,413)

- Total Owned Brands 105,014

8,360

104,130

(34,413)

183,091 National brands 516,353

47,152

-

-

563,505 Total net sales $ 621,367

$ 55,512

$ 104,130

$ (34,413)

$ 746,596 Three months ended April 29, 2023

















Owned Brands:(1)

















Direct-to-consumer $ 123,209

$ 7,872

$ 10,624

$ -

$ 141,705 External customer wholesale, commission income, and other -

-

64,617

-

64,617 Intersegment wholesale and commission income -

-

17,742

(17,742)

- Total Owned Brands 123,209

7,872

92,983

(17,742)

206,322 National brands 489,677

46,083

-

-

535,760 Total net sales $ 612,886

$ 53,955

$ 92,983

$ (17,742)

$ 742,082





(1) "Owned Brands" refers to those brands that we have rights to sell through ownership or license arrangements. (2) Beginning with the 2023 Form 10-K, we are providing a breakout of Canada Retail segment net sales by brand categories and we have recast the three months ended April 29, 2023 on a consistent basis.

Comparable Sales

Three months ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Change in comparable sales:





U.S. Retail segment (2.3) %

(11.6) % Canada Retail segment (4.9) %

2.9 % Brand Portfolio segment - direct-to-consumer channel (1.7) %

8.3 % Total (2.5) %

(10.4) %

Store Count (square footage in thousands) May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage

Number of

Stores

Square

Footage U.S. Retail segment - DSW stores 500

9,939

499

10,015 Canada Retail segment:













The Shoe Company stores 122

626

114

601 DSW stores 25

496

25

496 Rubino Stores 28

149

-

-

175

1,271

139

1,097 Total number of stores 675

11,210

638

11,112

Gross Profit

Three months ended



(dollars in thousands) May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023

Change

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

% of Segment

Net Sales

Amount

%

Basis Points Segment gross profit:

























U.S. Retail $ 198,455

31.9 %

$ 196,814

32.1 %

$ 1,641

0.8 %

(20) Canada Retail 17,385

31.3 %

17,174

31.8 %

211

1.2 %

(50) Brand Portfolio 33,477

32.1 %

22,085

23.8 %

11,392

51.6 %

830 Total segment gross profit 249,317

31.9 %

236,073

31.1 %

13,244

5.6 %

80 Net recognition (elimination) of intersegment gross profit (4,248)





1,666





(5,914)







Consolidated gross profit $ 245,069

32.8 %

$ 237,739

32.0 %

$ 7,330

3.1 %

80

Intersegment Eliminations

Three months ended (in thousands) May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Intersegment recognition and elimination activity:





Elimination of net sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment $ (34,413)

$ (17,742) Cost of sales:





Elimination of cost of sales recognized by Brand Portfolio segment 24,093

13,211 Recognition of intersegment gross profit for inventory previously purchased that was subsequently sold to external customers during the current period 6,072

6,197

$ (4,248)

$ 1,666

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Net sales $ 746,596

$ 742,082 Cost of sales (501,527)

(504,343) Gross profit 245,069

237,739 Operating expenses (238,551)

(220,119) Income from equity investments 2,864

2,331 Impairment charges -

(341) Operating profit 9,382

19,610 Interest expense, net (11,561)

(6,597) Non-operating expenses, net (143)

(334) Income (loss) before income taxes (2,322)

12,679 Income tax benefit (provision) 3,207

(1,306) Net income 885

11,373 Net loss (income) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (102)

42 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 783

$ 11,415 Diluted earnings per share attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 0.01

$ 0.17 Weighted average diluted shares 59,470

67,042

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited and in thousands)



May 4, 2024

February 3, 2024

April 29, 2023 ASSETS









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 43,434

$ 49,173

$ 50,569 Receivables, net 96,712

83,590

100,237 Inventories 620,493

571,331

637,396 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 78,224

73,338

43,598 Total current assets 838,863

777,432

831,800 Property and equipment, net 223,205

219,939

227,692 Operating lease assets 728,346

721,335

701,670 Goodwill 133,666

123,759

134,770 Intangible assets, net 85,252

82,827

75,450 Deferred tax assets 40,868

39,067

50,111 Equity investments 62,863

62,857

66,151 Other assets 50,540

49,016

46,851 Total assets $ 2,163,603

$ 2,076,232

$ 2,134,495 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable $ 298,968

$ 289,368

$ 288,526 Accrued expenses 182,767

159,622

170,759 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,750

6,750

- Current operating lease liabilities 161,050

166,531

183,074 Total current liabilities 649,535

622,271

642,359 Long-term debt 469,328

420,344

390,302 Non-current operating lease liabilities 657,625

646,161

635,245 Other non-current liabilities 25,253

24,948

23,342 Total liabilities 1,801,741

1,713,724

1,691,248 Redeemable noncontrolling interest 3,390

3,288

3,093 Total shareholders' equity 358,472

359,220

440,154 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest, and shareholders' equity $ 2,163,603

$ 2,076,232

$ 2,134,495

DESIGNER BRANDS INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended

May 4, 2024

April 29, 2023 Operating expenses $ (238,551)

$ (220,119) Non-GAAP adjustments:





CEO transition costs -

2,210 Restructuring and integration costs 4,829

2,120 Acquisition-related costs 486

1,507 Total non-GAAP adjustments 5,315

5,837 Adjusted operating expenses $ (233,236)

$ (214,282) Operating profit $ 9,382

$ 19,610 Non-GAAP adjustments:





CEO transition costs -

2,210 Restructuring and integration costs 4,829

2,120 Acquisition-related costs 486

1,507 Impairment charges -

341 Total non-GAAP adjustments 5,315

6,178 Adjusted operating profit $ 14,697

$ 25,788 Net income attributable to Designer Brands Inc. $ 783

$ 11,415 Non-GAAP adjustments:





CEO transition costs -

2,210 Restructuring and integration costs 4,829

2,120 Acquisition-related costs 486

1,507 Impairment charges -

341 Foreign currency transaction losses 143

334 Total non-GAAP adjustments before tax effect 5,458

6,512 Tax effect on above non-GAAP adjustments (1,398)

(1,508) Valuation allowance change on deferred tax assets (136)

(2,117) Total non-GAAP adjustments, after tax 3,924

2,887 Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest 102

(42) Adjusted net income $ 4,809

$ 14,260 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.01

$ 0.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.08

$ 0.21

SOURCE Designer Brands Inc.