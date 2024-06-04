Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Weltklasse Entdeckung von strategischen Metallen: Hochgradiges Nickel, Kupfer, Gold und 5 weitere Metalle...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.06.2024 14:00 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04

MID-WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (the "Company")

LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561

Date: 04 June 2024

Net Asset Value

The Company announces that, as at the close of business on 03 June 2024, the

unaudited net asset values per ordinary share, valued on a 'bid price' basis, were:

Capital only: 771.13p

Including income: 774.53p

Enquiries:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Email: cosec@junipartners.com

Enquiries: 0131 378 0500


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.