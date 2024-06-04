Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Suite of mmWave Solutions

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, underscoring the Company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in the design and manufacture of its innovative mmWave products and solutions.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized quality management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This certification is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, and a process-driven approach, and demonstrates Peraso's dedication to meet and exceed customer expectations.

"At Peraso, our focus on quality and innovation is at the core of everything we do. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone that reaffirms our commitment to delivering superior mmWave wireless solutions that meet the highest standards of excellence," said Brad Lynch, COO, Peraso. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, provides our customers with the reassurance that our technology meets the most internationally recognized standards and reinforces our position as a trusted supplier."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process involved a comprehensive audit of Peraso's mmWave solutions and encompassed all aspects of the Company's operations, including product development, manufacturing, customer support and fulfillment. This certification reaffirms Peraso's status as a quality-driven provider of high-performance wireless solutions for a wide range of applications.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

