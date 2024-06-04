Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10 Gründe für ein herausragendes Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis bei dieser Nickel-Aktie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EKLU | ISIN: US71360T2006 | Ticker-Symbol: N6Z
München
04.06.24
08:07 Uhr
1,025 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PERASO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PERASO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2151,24515:05
ACCESSWIRE
04.06.2024 14:02 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Suite of mmWave Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 4, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company"), a global leader in mmWave technology, is proud to announce that it has achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification, underscoring the Company's commitment to quality and customer satisfaction in the design and manufacture of its innovative mmWave products and solutions.

ISO 9001:2015 is an internationally recognized quality management standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). This certification is based on several quality management principles, including a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, and a process-driven approach, and demonstrates Peraso's dedication to meet and exceed customer expectations.

"At Peraso, our focus on quality and innovation is at the core of everything we do. Achieving ISO 9001:2015 certification is a significant milestone that reaffirms our commitment to delivering superior mmWave wireless solutions that meet the highest standards of excellence," said Brad Lynch, COO, Peraso. "This certification is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, provides our customers with the reassurance that our technology meets the most internationally recognized standards and reinforces our position as a trusted supplier."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification process involved a comprehensive audit of Peraso's mmWave solutions and encompassed all aspects of the Company's operations, including product development, manufacturing, customer support and fulfillment. This certification reaffirms Peraso's status as a quality-driven provider of high-performance wireless solutions for a wide range of applications.

For more information about Peraso and its ISO 9001:2015 certification, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

Media Contact
Tyler Weiland
Shelton Group
+1-972-571-7834
tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Contact
Mark Lunsford
CRO
mlunsford@perasoinc.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.