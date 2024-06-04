Nasuni Launches New Brand Identity, Marking Next Era for Hybrid Cloud Storage Leader

Ambitious Growth Plan, State of the Market, and Continuous Product Innovation Drive Reimagined Branding

BOSTON, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni , a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, announced the major repositioning of its entire brand identity, underpinned by the overall growth of the business and its continuous product innovation and versatility. New visuals, alongside refined messaging to align with its vision, will support Nasuni's high-growth journey as a best-in-class data platform for enterprises requiring scale in hybrid cloud environments, safeguards against cyberattacks, and data management for AI use-cases.

Chief Marketing Officer Asim Zaheer at Nasuni, who led this branding initiative and has a portfolio of others including Hitachi Ventara, commented: "A brand identity is so much more than logos and colors - it's the foundation of everything that represents a company and embodies its key values. Nasuni's rebrand reflects a modern identity for a modern product, keeping pace with the company's technological innovation. Additionally, this initiative encompasses the insights provided from our customers, industry experts, and top analyst firms."

Today's infrastructure teams are reckoning with an explosion of unstructured data, a market shift to hybrid environments, and an inability to get the most value out of their data. According to Gartner , an estimated 60% of enterprise data will be hybrid by 2027, up from 20% in 2023. This rapid rate of infrastructure change in the market demands a fluid and flexible approach, which was instrumental to the company's reimagined brand.

Velocity Partners CEO Stan Woods, who collaborated with Nasuni on the new branding, commented: "A clear, compelling brand runs circles around a weak, unfocused brand every day of every week. Nasuni has combined a terrific brand story with its already strong tech advantage. The idea was to showcase new possibilities for infrastructure leaders, something so many Nasuni customers are already experiencing. It's been fun to work with such a knowledgeable and motivated team in putting this new brand together."

Nasuni's new look and feel highlights an industry shift from rigid, hardware-based NAS solutions to more fluid, software-defined storage orchestrations in the hybrid cloud era. This notion builds on Nasuni's legacy and reflects on its values around innovation and trust, while also modernizing key elements to showcase users' current and future needs. In addition, the Nasuni File Data Platform has evolved a great deal in recent years, and the new branding highlights that level of evolution within the product. Nasuni's branding initiative includes a website redesign, brand messaging, visuals, and logo refresh. Details below:

Logo: The new logo is a symbol of the Nasuni brand essence, crafted into a single, horizontal design. Nasuni held tight to the idea of 'three' to represent the company's preeminent product value pillars: effortless scalability, built-in security, and fast edge performance.

David Grant, president at Nasuni, added: "Since our inception, Nasuni's differentiator and main focus has been its customers, employees, and products. As we enter our next stage as a high-growth company, our refreshed brand represents the fluid nature of data infrastructure for a rapidly evolving hybrid AI world. Our file data platform is the key to managing cost, delivering outstanding data performance, providing world-class data protection, and enabling AI innovation. Our new brand communicates this more simply and succinctly."

This announcement follows another year of rapid growth for Nasuni, which added more than 120+ new large enterprise customers across all verticals. Nasuni's product innovation is helping drive its strong momentum, including the recent launch of Nasuni Edge for Amazon S3 to deliver high performance at the edge and Nasuni IQ to help enterprises unlock data silos for AI services . Nasuni has also made the following key leadership appointments in the past year: Michael Sotnick to Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Development; Nick Burling to Senior Vice President of Product; Matthew Grantham to Head of Worldwide Partners; Jim Liddle to Chief Innovation Officer; Russ Kennedy to Chief Evangelist; and Asim Zaheer to Chief Marketing Officer.

For more information about Nasuni's brand refresh, check out the new website . You can also read an official statement authored by Nasuni Chief Marketing Officer Asim Zaheer here .

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a fluid data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers effortless scale in hybrid cloud environments, enables control at the network edge, and meets the modern enterprise expectation for insight- and AI-ready data. It simplifies file data management while increasing storage access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery - all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit ? www.nasuni.com.

