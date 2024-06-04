PRESS RELEASE

Wood Mackenzie appoints Xizhou Zhou as new head of Power and Renewables Business

Industry leader brings wealth of experience and expertise

LONDON/HOUSTON/SINGAPORE, 4 June 2024 - Wood Mackenzie, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital, has appointed Xizhou Zhou EVP and Head of Power and Renewables, effective 3 June.

Zhou joins Wood Mackenzie from S&P Global, where he has led the Global Power and Renewables division of its Commodity Insights business since the merger of IHS Markit and S&P Global. Prior to that, he spent 15 years with IHS Markit, IHS Energy, and Cambridge Energy Research Associates in Boston, Beijing, and Washington, DC, most recently leading the firm's Global Power & Renewables practice and Asia Pacific gas, power and renewables business. Based in Washington D.C., he holds Bachelor of Art and Master of Environmental Management degrees, both from Yale University.

Commenting on Zhou's appointment, Jason Liu, CEO of Wood Mackenzie said:

"Xizhou is a recognized leader in our industry and brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Wood Mackenzie. His leadership acumen, combined with his strategic foresight and ability to navigate complex energy landscapes, will undoubtedly propel our power and renewables team to new heights.

"We will build on his outstanding record of managing global teams, and our clients will benefit from his considerable success in creating cutting-edge data and analytics solutions related to the energy transition and renewable technologies."

Zhou commented: "I am thrilled to take on this leadership role at Wood Mackenzie at such a critical time in our industry. The world of power and renewables is changing rapidly with the energy transition accelerating, and Wood Mackenzie has the leading data, analytical tools and thought leaders to help shape the future of our industry and address increasingly complex questions. I look forward to this challenge and collaborating with my colleagues at Wood Mackenzie to ensure Lens Power and the rest of our product portfolio inspire confident business decisions in a clean and sustainable energy future."

About Wood Mackenzie

Wood Mackenzie is the global insight business for renewables, energy and natural resources. Driven by data. Powered by people. In the middle of an energy revolution, businesses and governments need reliable and actionable insight to lead the transition to a sustainable future. That's why we cover the entire supply chain with unparalleled breadth and depth, backed by over 50 years' experience in natural resources. Today, our team of over 2,000 experts operate across 30 global locations, inspiring customers' decisions through real-time analytics, consultancy, events and thought leadership. Together, we deliver the insight they need to separate risk from opportunity and make bold decisions when it matters most. For more information, visit woodmac.com.

