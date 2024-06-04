Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 04
04 June 2024
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc
Net Asset Value
Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc announces that as at the close of business on 03 June 2024 its unaudited net asset value ("NAV") per ordinary share ("Share") was as follows:
NAV per Share (NAV per share cum income, post Alpha Fee)
112.17p
The Company's LEI is 254900Z4X5Y7NTODRI75
For further information:
Company Secretary
AWEMT.Cosec@jtcgroup.com
+44 207 409 0181